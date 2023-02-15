Sports

Team India scripts history, becomes top-ranked side across formats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 15, 2023, 02:11 pm 2 min read

India recorded an innings win over Australia (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India have scripted history by becoming the top-ranked team across all formats. While the Men in Blue were already at the top in ODIs and T20Is, they have now claimed the pinnacle position in Tests as well. India displaced Australia atop the Test Rankings, having recently defeated them by an innings and 132 runs in the opening Test of the four-match series. Here's more.

Second team to accomplish the feat

Meanwhile, India became the first Asian and overall the second team to hold the No.1 spot in all three formats at the same time. South Africa were the first team to accomplish the milestone in 2014. With three Tests still left in the series, India have a chance to consolidate their place atop the Test Rankings.

How did the Nagpur Test pan out?

Opting to bat, Australia folded on 177/10. Marnus Labuschagne (49) fared decently, with Steve Smith, Alex Carey, and Peter Handscomb scoring 30s each. For India, spinner Ravindra Jadeja took a fifer (5/47). The hosts then clobbered 400 and took a 223-run lead. Rohit Sharma top scored while Axar Patel and Jadeja played vital knocks. Ravichandran Ashwin-Jadeja then helped India bowl Australia out for 91.

India's rating points across formats

With a win in the Nagpur Test, India have raced to 115 rating points in the format. Australia trail them with 111 points. India and Australia are also the top two-ranked ODI teams with 114 and 112 points, respectively. In T20Is, the Men in Blue boast 267 rating points. With 266 points, England are second and will eye to displace India soon.

Rise for Ashwin, Jadeja

Ashwin has jumped to second place in the Test Bowling Rankings with his rating points being 846. He is eyeing to displace Aussie skipper Pat Cummins (867) at the top. Meanwhile, Jadeja has advanced to 16th place in the bowling rankings (702 points). Jadeja and Ashwin are also the top-two ranked Test all-rounders with 424 and 358 rating points, respectively.

Gains for skipper Rohit

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, who scored a sparkling 120 in Nagpur, has been rewarded with a rise from 10th to 8th in the Test Batting Rankings. He now owns (786) rating points. Among Indians, only Rishabh Pant (7th place) is ahead of him in the Batting Rankings. Meanwhile, Axar Patel is now the seventh-ranked Test all-rounder with 254 points.