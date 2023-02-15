Sports

Women's Premier League: RCB appoint Ben Sawyer as head coach

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, hired Ben Sawyer as the head coach for the women's team (Source: Twitter/@@WHITE_FERNS)

Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday, hired Ben Sawyer as the head coach for the women's team ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) in March. Mike Hesson, the RCB director of Cricket, announced the names of the coaching staff in a social media interaction on the franchise's Twitter handle. Sawyer is the head coach of the New Zealand women's cricket team.

Why does this story matter?

Sawyer is an Australian cricket coach, currently managing the White Ferns, besides the Birmingham Phoenix team in The Hundred. An experienced campaigner, Sawyer has also previously worked as head coach of the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League, assistant coach of Australia women, and a coach of New South Wales Breakers. RCB will hope his guidance can help the side perform well.

A look at RCB's coaching staff

Head coach: Ben Sawyer Scout and Fielding Coach: Vanitha VR Batting Coach: RX Murali Team Manager and Team Doctor: Dr. Harini Head Athletic Therapist: Navnita Gautam Team Mentor: Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza named mentor of Royal Challengers Bangalore

India's tennis star Sania Mirza was earlier roped in as the mentor of RCB. "Indian women's cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women's Premier League, and I am really looking forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch," Mirza told RCB TV.

Presenting RCB's squad for WPL 2023

RCB spent Rs. 11.9 crore to buy 18 players at the concluded auction. The tally comprises 12 Indian and six overseas players. RCB squad: Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Erin Burns, Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Asha Shobana, Kanika Ahuja, Dane van Niekerk, Preeti Bose, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Sahana Pawar, Heather Knight, Shreyanka Patil.