Women's T20 World Cup 2023, India beat Pakistan: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 12, 2023, 09:45 pm 3 min read

Rodrigues and Ghosh shared a 58-run stand (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India beat arch-rivals Pakistan in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Group B match at Newlands, Cape Town. The Women in Blue successfully chased down 150, with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring a match-winning fifty. Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh shifted gears in the death overs. Earlier, Bismah Maroof laid the foundation of Pakistan's innings. India Women have sealed their 11th T20I win over Pakistan Women.

A look at the match summary

Pakistan racked up 149/4 after electing to bat. Skipper Bismah Maroof set the tone of their innings with a sturdy half-century. Ayesha Naseem also smashed a quickfire 43*. Spinner Radha Yadav took two wickets for India. Although Yastika Bhatia and Shafali Verma gave India a solid start, they were in hot water. Rodrigues and Ghosh guided India to glory even though Harmanpreet Kaur departed.

A massive feat for Deepti Sharma

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Deepti Sharma has become the only Indian cricketer (men or women) to feature in 50+ consecutive T20Is and 50+ successive T20Is for the side. She played 54 consecutive ODIs between 2016 and 2021. Besides, this is her 50th consecutive T20I appearance (2020-23). The Indian spinner took a solitary wicket of Javeria Khan in the match.

12th WT20I fifty for Maroof

Maroof led Pakistan from the front after they suffered a top-order collapse. The left-handed batter took responsibility as Pakistan lost their seasoned campaigner, Nida Dar. The former was watchful besides punishing the poor deliveries. Maroof completed her half-century with a four off Pooja Vastrakar in the 18th over. It was her 12th 50+ score in WT20Is. Maroof slammed 68* off 55 balls (7 fours).

Maroof gets past 2,600 WT20I runs

During the innings, Maroof raced to 2,628 runs in WT20I cricket. The 31-year-old, Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the format, made her WT20I debut in 2009 (against Ireland Women in Dublin). In a career spanning over a decade, Maroof has slammed 2,628 runs from 130 matches at an average of 27.37. The tally includes a strike rate of 91.50.

Maroof completes 550 WT20 WC runs

Maroof became the first Pakistan batter to have completed 550 runs in the Women's T20 World Cup. She is their highest run-scorer in the tournament, having scored 574 runs at an average of 28.70. Javeria Khan is her closest rival in terms of runs (388).

Notable numbers for Pakistan

Maroof and Naseem added 81 runs off just 47 balls after Pakistan lost four wickets under the 70-run mark. The former was the aggressor, having smashed 43 off 25 balls. Meanwhile, Maroof contributed 33 off 22 deliveries. Maroof and Naseem helped Pakistan post their highest-ever total at the Women's T20 World Cup (149/4). Their previous highest came against Ireland Women (139/6) in 2018.

WT20 WC: India 5-2 Pakistan

India have firmly dominated Pakistan in the WT20Is. The two sides have so far crossed swords in 14 games with India emerging winners on 11 occasions. Only three matches were clinched by Pakistan. In T20 WCs, the Women in Blue boast a 5-2 win-loss record against their arch-nemesis. India recorded a 13-run when these two sides last met in the format, in October 2022.

A crucial knock by Rodrigues

Top-order batter Rodrigues played one of the most important knocks of her career. She kept India's hopes alive after they were reduced to 93/3. The senior batter kept rotating the strike, allowing others to attack. Rodrigues slammed her 10th half-century in WT20Is. She finished off in style, having smashed 53* off 38 balls (8 fours). Rodrigues scored the winning runs in the penultimate over.