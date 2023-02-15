Sports

Women's T20 WC: Alyssa Healy becomes 10th-highest run-scorer in WT20Is

Feb 15, 2023

Healy guided Australia to their second successive win (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Alyssa Healy played another fine knock as Australia recorded their second successive win in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The wicketkeeper-batter smoked a 36-ball 37 versus Bangladesh (4 fours, 1 six) as the Aussies registered an eight-wicket triumph. During the course of the contest, Healy also became the 10th-highest run-getter in Women's T20Is. Here we look at her stats.

A composed knock from Healy

Chasing a paltry 108 at St George's Park in Gqeberha Date, Australia lost opener Beth Mooney (2) cheaply. Healy joined forces with skipper Meg Lanning (48*) and the duo added 69 runs for the second wicket, a match-defining partnership. The former was calculative in her approach with the required run rate being under control. She eventually fell prey to leg-spinner Shorna Akter.

10th-highest run-getter in WT20Is

As mentioned, Healy became the 10th-highest run-getter in WT20Is, having accumulated 2,392 runs in 138 games at 23.92. The tally includes 13 fifties and a ton. Her strike rate in the format reads 127.77. Only Lanning (3,345) owns more WT20I runs among Australian players. Among full-member team players, Healy also owns the highest-individual WT20I score, 148* vs Sri Lanka in October 2019.

Who are ahead of Healy?

Besides Lanning, NZ's Suzie Bates (3,683), WI's Stafanie Taylor (3,124), NZ's Sophie Devine (2,966), India's Harmanpreet Kaur (2,956), WI's Deandra Dottin (2,697), India's Smriti Mandhana (2,651), Pakistan's Bismah Maroof (2,628) and England's Charlotte Edwards (2,605) are ahead of Healy in terms of WT20I runs.

Second-most runs as keeper

Notably, Healy is one of the only two keepers with over 2,000 runs in WT20Is. She has 2,094 runs in 123 games at 24.34 in this regard. Only England's Sarah Taylor (2,106) has smoked more runs in this category.

Fourth highest run-getter in Women's T20 WC

With 844 runs in 36 games at 27.22, Healy is the fourth-highest run-getter in WT20 WCs. The tally includes six fifties with her highest score being 83. Only Lanning (932), NZ's Suzie Bates (929), WI's Stafanie Taylor (884), and own more runs in the competition. Healy's strike rate of 131.05 is the highest among batters with 300 or more runs in the WC.

How did the game pan out?

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat in Gqeberha. The Aussie bowlers were brilliant in the powerplay as Bangladesh suffered a top-order collapse. Skipper Nigar Sultana (57) helped Bangladesh post a somewhat respectable total (107/7). Georgia Wareham claimed a three-fer (3/20). In reply, Healy (37), Lanning (48*), and Ashleigh Gardner (19*) helped Australia cross the line in 18.2 overs.