ZIM vs WI, 2nd Test: Visitors take lead; Motie dazzles

Written by V Shashank Feb 12, 2023, 09:09 pm

West Indies added 73 runs for the second wicket against Zimbabwe (Source: Twitter/@windiescricket)

West Indies dominated for the bulk of Day 1 in the ongoing second and final Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie's seven-wicket haul folded Zimbabwe on 115. Meanwhile, Innocent Kaia (38) was Zimbabwe's top scorer. Regardless, Zimbabwe crawled back into the game at stumps. West Indies (133/4) lead by 18 runs heading into Day 2.

Zimbabwe crumble in the first session

Zimbabwe had a horrific run in the first session. Tanunurwa Makoni edged a length ball outside off, with Chamu Chibhabha getting out on a soft dismissal. Kaia threw his wicket to Jason Holder, with Motie uprooting both Milton Shumba and Tafadzwa Tsiga within a few overs. Zimbabwe were down to 70/5 heading into lunch.

Motie runs riot in Bulawayo

Motie made the most of the conditions on offer. He ran down Zimbabwe's middle-order, dismissing both Shumba (3) and wicket-keeper Tafadzwa Tsiga (0). A tossed-up delivery around the middle stump trapped a set-looking Craig Ervine (22) post-lunch. Wellington Masakadza (1) followed soon. Motie's fuller deliveries upset Brandon Mavuta (1) and Victor Nyauchi (2) while he clean-bowled Chivanga (6) to claim 7/37 in 14.5 overs.

West Indies seamers fare well

There was a bit of swing early on and Alzarri Joseph and Holder made the most of it. The former got the first breakthrough as he got Makoni out for a duck. Joseph concluded with 1/29 in nine overs. Holder (2/18) got the better of Chibhabha and Kaia. Meanwhile, Shannon Gabriel concluded with 0/19 in eight overs.

Kaia, Ervine among the few positives for Zimbabwe

Kaia, who scored a fifty in the last game, was looking in good touch. He tallied a 52-ball 38 (4s: 5). He also added 32 runs with Chibhabha for the second wicket, the highest partnership by a Zimbabwean duo in the innings. Skipper Ervine (22 off 36 balls) and Donald Tiripano (23* off 56 balls) were among the runs as well.

Tiripano-Chivanga pilot Zimbabwe past 100

Zimbabwe were brought down to 89/9 within 35 overs. The hosts would've folded cheaply if not for Tiripano and Tanaka Chivanga's brisk 26-run stand for the 10th wicket. It was the second-highest partnership in their innings as Zimbabwe raced past 100.

Zimbabwe finish Day 1 on a positive note

Kraigg Brathwaite (7) was dismissed by Masakadza for the third time in the series. The visitors bounced back as Raymon Reifer and Tagenarine Chanderpaul added 73 runs before the latter departed. Reifer (53) and Jermaine Blackwood (22) were dismissed in the dying stages. Kyle Mayers (8*) is joined by Roston Chase (5*) in the middle. For Zimbabwe, Mavuta (2/24) was the best bet.