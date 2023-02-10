Sports

Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Ton-up Sheldon Jackson guides Saurashtra to 364/4

Sheldon Jackson notched his maiden hundred in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Saurashtra dominated the Day 3 proceedings of the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 semi-finals against Karnataka on Friday. Resuming from 76/2, Saurashtra marched their way to 364/4 at stumps. Skipper Arpit Vasavada and Sheldon Jackson overpowered the Karnataka bowlers. The pair added a 200-plus run for the fourth wicket. For Karnataka, pacer Vidwath Kaverappa (2/64) has been the best bet. Saurashtra trail by 43 runs.

Maiden hundred in Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Jackson hammered a clutch knock as Saurashtra breezed past 300. Batting at number four, Jackson raced to a 143-ball hundred post-lunch. He clocked his maiden hundred in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23, besides notching three fifties. He tallied a 245-ball 160, hitting 23 boundaries and two sixes before Krishnappa Gowtham got him out LBW. He now has 522 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022-23, averaging 40.15.

A captain's knock from Vasavada

Saurashtra were in a spot of bother before Vasavada walked in. The skipper clocked his third ton of the season, thereby lifting them from their misery. So far, he has aggregated 112* off 219 deliveries (4s: 15). Prior to this knock, his last four scores read 0, 77, 21, 45, 40, and 7. He has gone past 650 runs in Ranji Trophy 2022-23.

Jackson and Vasavada frustrate the Karnataka bowlers

The pair of Jackson and Vasavada elevated Saurashtra from 92/3 to 324/4. They added 232 runs for the fourth wicket. It's the highest partnership by a duo in the ongoing match.

Karnataka bowlers struggle to get inroads on Day 3

Vasuki Koushik (1/65) dismissed a set-looking Harvik Desai (33) early in the first session. Krishnappa Gowtham(1/68) got the better of centurion Jackson in the final session. Kaverappa, who got two wickets on Day 2, failed to get any inroads. The likes of Vijaykumar Vyshak (0/87) and Shreyas Gopal (0/58) have remained ineffective throughout.