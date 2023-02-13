Sports

Gulf Giants win the inaugural ILT20 2023 title: Key stats

Gulf Giants win the inaugural ILT20 2023 title: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 13, 2023, 12:41 pm 2 min read

Gulf Giants overcame Desert Vipers by seven wickets (Source: Twitter/@GulfGiants)

Gulf Giants beat Desert Vipers by seven wickets to lift the inaugural International League T20 (ILT20) 2023 title on Sunday. Hard-hitter Chris Lynn (72*) scored the winning runs as Giants completed the 147-run chase in 18.4 overs (149/3). Earlier, all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite's three-fer restricted Vipers below 150. Meanwhile, Wanindu Hasaranga top-scored for the Vipers with a blistering 55. Here are more details.

How did the match pan out?

After opting to bowl, Giants brought Vipers down to 44/4 within nine overs. Sam Billings (31) then stitched a pivotal 72-run stand with Hasaranga as Vipers got past 100. Their lower-order chimed in handy runs to pilot them close to 150. In reply, Giants lost James Vince and Colin de Grandhomme within five overs, but Lynn and Shimron Hetmyer (25*) got them through.

Brathwaite shines in the finale

Brathwaite was adjudged Player of the Match for mouth-dropping figures worth 3/19 in the final. Those were his best figures in the tournament. He picked eight wickets for Giants across five matches, averaging a phenomenal 16.50.

A look at the key performers of the tournament

Giants pacer Chris Jordan was named the Most Valuable Player of the tournament. The right-arm pacer concluded with the most wickets, bagging 20 scalps at 13.80. Vipers opening batter, Alex Hales, emerged as the top scorer in ILT20 2023. He bashed 469 runs at 46.90. He slammed a hundred and four fifties. Hales and Vince (439) were the only two batters with 400-plus runs.