When will Rishabh Pant return to the field? Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 11, 2023, 11:31 am 3 min read

Pant has been a vital part of the Indian team (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is back on his feet. The southpaw took to social media on Friday and shared two pictures in which he can be seen walking on crutches. Notably, Pant met with a tragic car accident in December 2022 and the same will keep him away from action for a significant period. Here we look at his estimated comeback.

Why does this story matter?

Pant has been India's first-choice keeper across formats for the last few years.

His ability to demolish the best bowling line-ups has given a hard time to many opposition teams.

Notably, several important cricket events are lined up in the next 18 months.

Hence, the Indian team management and fans would want Pant to return sooner than later.

What all events Pant will miss?

Pant has already been ruled out of the ongoing Australia Test series and the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. As per News18, he won't return to the field before 18 months. This most likely rules him out of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the ICC World Test Championship final, half of next year's WTC cycle, IPL 2024, and the 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Pant's car accident

Pant was driving to Roorkee in Uttarakhand to see his mother. As per the eyewitnesses, his car collided with the railing before going up in flames. The people were reportedly able to bring the fire under control after much difficulty. In a couple of photographs that went viral on social media, Pant can be seen with injuries and bruises on his forehead and back.

Pant sustained injuries on his leg, forehead, and back

In an official statement shared by the BCCI, the board ensured that Pant will get the best medical treatment. As per the cricket body, the 25-year-old sustained two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and abrasion injuries on his back. The southpaw also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe. Notably, Pant received treatment at Mumbai's Kokilaben Ambani Hospital.

Pant back on his feet

As mentioned, Pant shared a couple of pictures of him in which he can be seen walking on crutches. "One step forward One step stronger One step better," read the caption of the post. Notably, the keeper's workload involves squatting a lot of sideways moments. Hence, Pant's knee strength should be intact to perform the role once again.

Here's Pant's Instagram Post

Instagram post A post shared by rishabpant on February 11, 2023 at 10:13 am IST

Pant has been a formidable force in Tests

Though Pant has proven his mettle across formats, he has particularly been brilliant in Tests. He has so far racked up 2,271 runs in 33 games at 43.67. The tally includes five tons and 11 half-centuries. Pant has been dismissed in the 90s six times in Tests, most by a keeper. In 2022, the 25-year-old mustered 680 runs in seven Tests at 61.81.

His numbers in white-ball cricket

Coming to his numbers in T20Is, he has slammed 987 runs from 66 games at a strike rate of 126.54. The tally includes three half-centuries with a best score of 65. As far as his ODI stats are concerned, he owns 865 runs in 30 games at 34.6. 106.66 reads his strike rate. The tally includes five fifties and a ton (HS: 125*).

How has Pant fared in IPL?

Meanwhile, Pant plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL. He led the franchise in the last two seasons. Coming to his IPL numbers, Pant owns 2,838 runs in 98 games at 34.61 (50s: 15, 100: 1). He has been striking at an astonishing rate of 147.97. The dasher guided DC to playoffs in his maiden leadership assignment in the 2021 season.