World Test Championship 2021-2023 final to start from June 7

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 08, 2023, 02:42 pm 3 min read

Australian are leading the WTC standings (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The final of the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle will take place at The Oval, London, from June 7-11. The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed the same on Wednesday (February 8). Notably, India and Australia are the frontrunners to play the summit clash this year. The Indian team finished the inaugural edition as runners-up. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The ongoing 2021-23 cycle is the second edition of the WTC.

The final of the inaugural edition took place in Southampton, in 2021, which saw New Zealand defeat India by eight wickets.

The defending champions have already been eliminated from the race to the summit clash this time.

Meanwhile, Australia's place in the final is all but certain.

Pat Cummins excited to play at The Oval

Aussie skipper Pat Cummins is determined to take his team to glory. "The prospect of playing in the World Test Championship Final has been a big motivator for us over the last couple of years," said Australia captain Pat Cummins as per ICC. "To play at a neutral venue like The Oval adds another element for both sides who make the Final."

Australia nearly through to the WTC final

Australia have all but secured a place in the WTC final. The Aussies will meet India in a four-match away series in their last assignment in the cycle. A draw in one of the games would be enough to ensure Australia a top-two finish. With 10 wins, one loss, and four draws, they top the standings with a points percentage of 75.56.

India can clinch a top-two berth

India are occupying the second spot in the WTC standings with eight wins (L4 D2). Their PCT reads 58.93. The home series against Australia would decide their fate. If India win their remaining four matches or record a 2-0, 3-0, or 3-1 win over Australia, they will make it their second consecutive WTC final. The Border-Gavaskar series will get underway on February 9.

Where are Sri Lanka standing?

With a PCT of 53.33%, Sri Lanka are third in the table (5 wins, 4 loss, one draw). Their last assignment is a two-match Test series in New Zealand. They have to win both games to extend their tally to 61.11%. Besides this, the Lankan Lions will also rely on the result of the India-Australia series. This scenario makes SL's chances highly slim.

Are South Africa still in the hunt?

South Africa are the only other team to remain mathematically in the race. Like SL, the Proteas side also needs to depend upon other results besides winning their remaining two games. They are currently fourth in the standings with six wins, as many defeats, and a draw (PCT: 48.72). Their last assignment in the cycle is a two-match series versus West Indies at home.

Oval to host 2025 WTC final as well

Meanwhile, ICC has also confirmed that the final of the 2023-25 WTC final will also take place at the Oval in June 2025. The venue has previously hosted the finals of the 2004 and the 2017 editions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy.