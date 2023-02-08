Sports

Players who can succeed Aaron Finch as Australia's T20I captain

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 08, 2023

Aaron Finch guided Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title in 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aaron Finch's retirement from international cricket has vacated the position of Australia's T20I skipper. Notably, the next ICC T20 World Cup will take place in June next year. The current Australian T20I side is studded with several players with terrific track records in the format. Here we look at four potential candidates who can succeed Finch as Australia's T20I skipper.

Matthew Wade is the vice-captain

Matthew Wade, the current vice-captain of the T20I team, has been stellar in the format. The wicketkeeper batter is the designated finisher of the team. He owns 1,018 runs in 75 T20Is, striking at 132.04. However, the southpaw has just guided the Aussies to just two wins in seven T20Is. Another factor that might restrict him from getting the role is he his 35-year-old.

Can Cummins become an all-format skipper?

Speedster Pat Cummins is already Australia's Test and ODI skipper. There might be an outside chance of him becoming the all-format skipper, considering his leadership skills. He has so far guided the Aussies to eight wins and four draws in 13 Tests and two victories in as many ODIs. Moreover, he has done well in T20Is, scalping 55 wickets in 50 games at 24.54.

Josh Hazlewood has been brilliant in the format

Another pacer who can take up the role is Josh Hazlewood. The pacer is already Australia's ODI vice-captain and the selection committee has several reasons to give him the key role in T20Is. He owns 58 wickets in just 41 T20Is with his economy rate being 7.69. The right-arm pacer has also been atop the ICC T20I bowling rankings.

Glenn Maxwell is among the most sought-after T20 players

One of the biggest names in T20 cricket at the moment, Glenn Maxwell can also be considered for the role. After all, he has been performing the job for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. Maxwell owns 30 wins in 56 games as a skipper in the competition. In T20Is, the dasher boasts 2,159 runs at a strike rate of 150.98 (39 wickets).

How Finch fared as skipper?

Meanwhile, Finch holds the record for playing most T20Is as a captain (76). He guided the Aussies to 41 victories. Only Eoin Morgan (44), Asghar Afghan (42) and MS Dhoni (42) have won more matches as skipper. With 3,120 runs at 34.28, he concluded as Australia's highest run-getter in the format. Notably, Finch guided Australia to their maiden T20 WC title in 2021.