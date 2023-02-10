Sports

WPL: Lucknow franchise named UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach

WPL: Lucknow franchise named UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 10, 2023, 07:50 pm 2 min read

WPL could seed several U-19 Indian players (Source: Twitter/@klrahul)

The Lucknow franchise of the Women's Premier League (WPL) has been named UP Warriorz. Notably, earlier Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, owners of the Lucknow franchise in the inaugural WPL, managed a winning bid of Rs. 757 crore. Jon Lewis, who is currently the head coach of the England women's team, has been appointed as the head coach. Here's more.

Key personnel of the Lucknow franchise management

Former England cricketer Lewis, who represented the men's team across 16 matches in all formats, will coach the Lucknow franchise. Meanwhile, the franchise also has roped in Anju Jain, Lisa Sthalekar, and Ashley Noffke are all part of the support staff in various capacities. Former India women's captain Anju will be the assistant coach.

Lewis opens up on coaching Lucknow

"The WPL is a huge step forward for women's cricket globally and I am excited to be an integral part of this journey," Lewis said as per ESPNcricinfo. "Having Anju Jain, Ashley Noffke, and Lisa Sthalekar who bring in a diverse set of experiences to the dugout can only make the task a whole lot easier," he added.

WPL to be beld in March

The inaugural WPL will be played across two venues in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. Notably, the player auction to form the five squads will be held on February 13.

Owners of the five teams

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

Viacom18 had won Women's IPL media rights

In January, Viacom18 won the WPL media rights with a winning bid of Rs. 951 crore (per match value of Rs. 7.09 crore). The Network 18-owned media house will have the rights for five years (2023-27). This made WPL the most-expensive women's cricket competition in the world. Meanwhile, the men's IPL version remains the most expensive global cricket league.