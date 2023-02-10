Sports

Abu Dhabi Open 2023, Belinda Bencic through to semi-finals: Stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 10, 2023, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Belinda Bencic has a 10-2 record in singles in 2023 (Source: Twitter/@WTA_insider)

Second-seeded Belinda Bencic overpowered Shelby Rogers 7-6(5), 6-2 to reach the women's singles semi-finals at the Abu Dhabi Open 2023. Bencic bested Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5 in the opening round of the WTA 500 event. Up next, the Swiss ace will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between Beatriz Haddad Maia and reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina. Here are more details.

Key stats from the match

Bencic fired two aces to her rival's three. The 25-year-old, however, conceded three double faults to Rogers' zero. Bencic collected 70 points in the match while Rogers managed 62. Notably, Bencic pocketed 52 points from serves alone. She recorded a win percentage of 74 and 60 on her first and second serves, respectively.

Bencic betters her record versus Rogers

Bencic now owns a 5-1 record over Rogers in their WTA head-to-head. The pair last met in R32 of the 2021 Cincinnati Masters, with Bencic winning in straight sets. Rogers' only win came in their maiden meet in 2013 Dothan.

10th singles win in 2023

Bencic has a win-loss record of 10-2 in 2023. She claimed her seventh career singles title at the Adelaide International 2 in January. Interestingly, her two losses this season have been to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek at the United Cup and eventual champion Aryna Sabalenka in the Australian Open round of 16.

A look at her career achievements

As stated, Bencic is a seven-time singles titlist (2023 - Adelaide 2; 2022 - Charleston; 2021 - Olympics; 2019 - Dubai, Moscow; 2015 - Eastbourne, Toronto). She has been a runner-up on nine occasions (2022 - Berlin; 2021 - Adelaide, Berlin; 2019 - Mallorca; 2018 - Luxembourg; 2016 - St. Petersburg; 2015 - 's-Hertogenbosch, Tokyo [Pan Pacific]; 2014 - Tianjin).