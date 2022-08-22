India

MSP not implemented because of PM's friend Adani: SP Malik

Aug 22, 2022

Speaking at a programme at Kira village in Nuh, Malik said, “If MSP isn't implemented and legal guarantee on MSP isn't given, there will be another fight and this time it will be a fierce fight."

Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik recently stated that India's farmers cannot be subdued and will continue to demonstrate till their demands are met, lashing out at the government for not implementing the promised legal assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP). "MSP isn't being implemented because PM has a friend whose name is Adani, who.....has become Asia's richest person in five years," he reportedly stated.

Context Why does this story matter?

In light of Monday's farmers' demonstration at Jantar Mantar, elaborate security provisions have reportedly been taken at Delhi's borders to avoid "undue gathering" in the country's capital.

These farmer organizations have been calling for the proper implementation of their crops' MSPs.

Further, they have requested the government that the cases filed against the farmers during their last year-long protests against farm laws be dropped.

Statement SP Malik's statement over the issue

"If MSP isn't implemented...legal guarantee on MSP isn't given, there will be another fight...this time it will be a fierce fight," he reportedly stated. You cannot defeat the farmers....You cannot scare him... since you cannot send ED or Income-Tax officers, how will you scare the farmer?" he added. Notably, he also said he'd "completely participate" in the farmer's rights struggle after his term ends.

Quote There's full preparation to sell the country to Adani: Malik

"Adani has been given airports, ports, major schemes...aur ek tarah se desh ko bechne ki taiyari hai [and in a way, the preparation is to sell the country], but we won't let that happen," he reportedly stated. He further stated that Adani had erected a large warehouse in Panipat and loaded it with wheat purchased at low prices, which he would sell during inflation.

Fact PM's friends will make profits and farmers will suffer: Malik

"These PM's friends will make profits and farmers will suffer. This won't be tolerated," Malik further reportedly stated. "I want to tell you all that there will be another protest by farmers and when that happens, leave aside differences of caste and fight together....Don't think this is a protest of Sikhs or Jats....fight together...farmers are suffering, their produce is becoming cheaper...manure, irrigation...costlier," he asserted.

Details Details regarding the development

This isn't the first time Malik has criticized the government regarding the farmers' protest. On January 3, this year, he stated that PM Narendra Modi was arrogant when they met to discuss farm laws. Notably, PM Modi withdrew the controversial farm regulations in November 2021, ahead of crucial 2022 state elections, citing the government's inability to convince protesting farmers of the benefits of reforms.

Quote Why did Malik call Modi arrogant over the farm laws?

"When I told him that 500 farmers had died, (Modi) asked, 'Did they die for me?" Malik earlier reportedly stated. "I replied, 'Yes, since you're the king."Malik said he was then directed to meet Amit Shah who said "Satya, he (Modi) has lost his mind.