Virat Kohli eyes 4,000-run mark at home (Tests): Key stats

Feb 23, 2023

Kohli averages a staggering 59.43 in home Tests

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to complete 4,000 runs at home in Test cricket. The 34-year-old could accomplish the milestone in the 3rd Test against Australia in Indore, starting 1st March. In the 2nd Test, Kohli became the fastest-ever batter to 25,000 international runs. He recorded scores of 44 and 20 in the Delhi Test. Here are the key stats.

Kohli set to enter an elite club

In a career spanning over a decade, Kohli has played several momentous knocks in India's Test victories. He has racked up 3,923 runs from 48 Test matches at home so far. Kohli is set to become just the fifth Indian batter with 4,000 Test runs in home conditions after Sachin Tendulkar (7,216), Rahul Dravid (5,598), Sunil Gavaskar (5,067), and Virender Sehwag (4,656).

Second-best Test average among Indians at home

Kohli averages a staggering 59.43 in home Tests. This is the second-best Test average by an Indian cricketer at home (among players to have featured in 20 Tests). Kohli is only behind Rohit Sharma in this regard (71.96).

What about his home tons and double-tons?

At present, Kohli has 13 Test centuries at home, the joint-fourth-most among Indian batters with Mohammad Azharuddin, Sehwag, and Dilip Vengsarkar. Kohli is only behind Tendulkar (22), Gavaskar (16), and Dravid (15) in this regard. Besides, Kohli has the joint-second-most double-centuries in home Tests (6) with Kumar Sangakkara. Kohli's closest rival among Indians is Cheteshwar Pujara, who owns three Test double-centuries at home.

Kohli's notable numbers (opposition-wise)

It is worth noting that Kohli averages over 50 against six of the seven oppositions he has faced at home in Test cricket. A look at his averages - Vs Australia: 31.23, Bangladesh: 94.50, England: 56.38, New Zealand: 55.70, South Africa: 64.62, Sri Lanka: 98.71, and West Indies: 59.83. Interestingly, Kohli has at least one Test century against each of them at home.

Kohli averages over 60 in winning cause (home Tests)

Kohli is one of two Indian batsmen to have scored over 3,000 Test runs at home in winning cause. He owns 3,065 runs in this regard from 37 wins at 61.30 . Meanwhile, Tendulkar has 3,929 runs from 52 Test wins at home at 55.33.

Fastest-ever batter to 25,000 international runs

As stated, Kohli recently became the fastest-ever batter to complete 25,000 international runs. He is just the second Indian to reach this landmark. Kohli attained the feat in his 549th inning. He beat Tendulkar (577), Ricky Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), and Kumar Sangakkara (608) in this regard. Besides, it was Kohli's 180th inning in Test cricket.