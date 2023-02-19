Sports

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 25,000 runs in international cricket

Virat Kohli becomes fastest to 25,000 runs in international cricket

Written by V Shashank Feb 19, 2023, 01:32 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli has breached 25,000 runs in 549 innings

Indian ace Virat Kohli has become the fastest cricketer to 25,000 runs in international cricket. He achieved the milestone on Day 3 of the second Test match against Australia in Delhi. Notably, the Indian Run Machine unlocked this feat in his 549th inning. Meanwhile, it was his 180th inning in Test cricket. We decode Kohli's stats in international cricket.

Fastest to 25,000 runs in international cricket

As per Kausthub Gudipati, Kohli attained the feat in his 549th inning. He beat Sachin Tendulkar (577), Ricky Ponting (588), Jacques Kallis (594), and Kumar Sangakkara (608) in this regard.

Breakdown of Kohli's international numbers

In ODIs, Kohli has amassed 12,809 runs in 262 innings. He averages 57.69 (100s: 46, 50s: 64). He has the second-most ODI hundreds after Tendulkar (49). He is the only batter with 4,000-plus runs in T20Is. He has compiled 4,008 runs in 107 innings at 52.73 (100s: 1, 50s: 37). In Tests, he holds 8,195 runs across 180 innings (100s: 27, 50s: 28).

Kohli's century drought in Tests continue

Kohli scored 44 and 20 in the concluded Delhi Test. He smashed his last Test century versus Bangladesh in 2019. Since then, he has clocked six fifties (HS: 79). He hasn't scored a hundred in 39 innings. He has managed 993 runs in this interval. Kohli has gone 13 innings without a half-century. His last fifty came against South Africa (79) in January 2022.

Kohli returns to scoring ways in T20Is

Kohli broke the long-standing wait for an international hundred in the Asia Cup 2022. He smoked a 61-ball 122* against Afghanistan. It was his maiden ton in T20I cricket and 71st overall. Notably, he scored an international hundred after a wait of 1,020 days. He led the batting charts in the ICC T20 World Cup Down Under, compiling 296 runs at 98.67 (50s: 4).

Kohli wreaks havoc in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka ODI series

Kohli clocked his 44th ODI century (113) during the three-match ODI series versus Bangladesh in December 2022. He clobbered two ODI tons (113 and 166*) against Sri Lanka at home last month. With his 46th ODI ton, Kohli displaced SL legend Mahela Jayawardene as the fifth-highest run-getter in ODIs. Only Tendulkar (18,426), Sangakkara (14,234), Ponting (13,704), and Sanath Jayasuriya (13,430) are now ahead.

Most ODI hundreds at home

Kohli has notched the most centuries in home ODIs, 21 in 104 games. He surpassed Tendulkar, who scored 20 such tons. Meanwhile, Kohli's tally of 74 international hundreds is also only second to Tendulkar (100). The Delhi-born is the fastest to 46 ODI hundreds (268 matches) and 74 international tons (487 matches).

A look at his incredible records

Kohli remains the fastest to 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings), and 12,000 runs (242 innings) in ODIs. He has the most ODI hundreds in run chases (26). He also holds the record for the fastest to 3,500 runs (96 innings) and 4,000 runs (107 innings) in T20I cricket.