1st Test, India thrash Australia: Decoding the WTC 2021-23 table

Written by V Shashank Feb 11, 2023, 03:05 pm 3 min read

India have bettered their Points Percentage (PCT) to 61.67 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the first of four-match series in Nagpur on Saturday. India have bettered their Points Percentage (PCT) to 61.67 in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 cycle. Australia, who recorded only their second defeat in this interval, are still atop the table with a PCT of 70.83. We look at the updated standings.

How did the first Test pan out?

Opting to bat, Australia folded on 177/10. Marnus Labuschagne (49) fared decently, with Steve Smith, Alex Carey, and Peter Handscomb scoring 30s each. For India, spinner Ravindra Jadeja took a fifer (5/47). The hosts then clobbered 400 and took a 223-run lead. Rohit Sharma top scored while Axar Patel and Jadeja played vital knocks. Ravichandran Ashwin-﻿Jadeja then helped India bowl Australia out for 91.

India eye a top-two finish

Despite the win, India are still occupying the second spot in the WTC standings (W9 D4 L2). They have accumulated 111 points while their PCT reads 61.67. If India record a 2-0, 3-0, or 3-1 win over Australia, they will qualify for a second consecutive WTC final. The second Test commences on February 17 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Australia unmoved in the WTC standings

Australia's PCT has taken a beating from 75.56 to 70.83 post the series opener. Regardless, the Kangaroos are on top of the pile (W10 L2 D4). They have mustered 136 points in the ongoing cycle. As per Sportstar, if Australia fail to register a draw or a win in the next three Tests, that might allow Sri Lanka to reach the final.

Where are Sri Lanka standing?

With a PCT of 53.33%, Sri Lanka are third in the table (W5 L4 D1). Their last assignment is a two-match Test series in New Zealand. They have to win both games to extend their tally to 61.11%. Besides this, the Lankans will also rely on the result of the India-Australia series. SL will have to give their best on the New Zealand tour.

Are South Africa still in the hunt?

South Africa are the only other side to remain mathematically in the race. Like SL, the Proteas side also needs to depend upon other results besides winning their remaining two games. They are currently fourth in the standings with six wins, as many defeats, and a draw (PCT: 48.72). Their last assignment in the cycle is a two-match series versus West Indies at home.

Oval to host the WTC 2021-23 final

ICC has confirmed that the 2021-23 WTC final will take place at the Oval, London, from June 7-11. The venue will also play host to the 2023-25 final in June 2025. The Oval has previously hosted the finals of the 2004 and the 2017 editions of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy.