Vinod Kambli arrested for hitting wife under alcohol influence: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 05, 2023, 12:14 pm 2 min read

Kambli arrested by Mumbai police (Source: Twitter/@vinodkambli349)

Former India batter Vinod Kambli has been arrested by the Mumbai Police for allegedly hitting his wife on her head. Kambli's wife Andrea Hewitt had filed an FIR against him, claiming he abused and assaulted her under the influence of alcohol on Friday (February 3). She stated that the former cricketer threw the handle of a cooking pan on her. Here are further details.

Here is the incident

As per the FIR, the incident occurred around 1:00 PM. Kambli allegedly came home drunk and hurled abuses at his wife. His 12-year-old son reportedly tried to calm him down. However, Kambli rushed to the kitchen and picked up the pan before throwing at his wife. As per TOI, she received treatment at the Bhabha Hospital and filed the complaint.

Kambli and Hewitt's relationship

Kambli married Hewitt at St Peter's Church in Bandra in 2014. The couple formalized their relationship with a court marriage years before their wedding in the church. They welcomed their son in 2010, who was named Jesus Christiano Kambli. Notably, Hewitt is Kambli's second wife, and the former cricketer converted to catholicism after his marriage. Kambli had divorced his first wife Noella Lewis.

Kambli in hot water once again

This is not the first instance of Kambli coming under the scanner. Mumbai Police had earlier arrested him for crashing into the gate of his housing society in Bandra (West). According to PTI, he had argued with the society's watchman and some residents after the incident that took place in February last year.

A look at Kambli's international career

Kambli, who burst onto the Indian domestic cricketing scene alongside Sachin Tendulkar, made a decent start to his international career but later faded away. He debuted in an ODI against Pakistan in October 1991. In 104 ODIs, he accumulated 2477 at 32.59 (50s: 14, 100s: 2). Kambli played only 17 Tests where he scored 1084 runs at 54.2 (50s: 3, 100s: 4).