Sports

Usman Khawaja records Australia's third-highest Test score in India: Stats

Usman Khawaja records Australia's third-highest Test score in India: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Mar 10, 2023, 03:36 pm 3 min read

Khawaja slammed his maiden Test century vs India (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Usman Khawaja played a marathon knock in Australia's first innings in the ongoing fourth and final Test against India. The southpaw put up a batting exhibition at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium and ended up scoring a 422-ball 180 (21 fours). Notably, he recorded the third-highest Test score by an Aussie batter in India. He guided Australia past 400 runs. Here are his stats.

A stupendous knock from Khawaja

Australia elected to bat after winning the toss. Khawaja (32) was watchful initially as he and Travis Head added 61 runs for the opening wicket. He added 79 runs with skipper Steve Smith (39) before recording a sensational double-century partnership with Cameron Green (114). Khawaja touched three figures on Day 1 and continued the good work on Day 2 He was patient and gritty.

How has Khawaja fared in the series?

Khawaja, who was dropped following the Ashes 2019, made a surprise comeback in Australia's Test team in January last year. He has been unstoppable ever since. The left-handed batter now has three 50+ scores in the ongoing series. 1, 5, 81, 6, 60, 0 read his previous scores in the series. Notably, Khawaja smoked Australia's first century in the series.

His numbers after comeback

Khawaja made a comeback to Australia's Test team in January last year. He has since smoked 1,608 runs in 16 Tests at 69.91 (50s: 7, 100s: 6). No other batter has scored even 1,500 runs in this period. England duo of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are the only other batters with six Test tons since the start of 2022.

Khawaja attains these feats

As per Cricbuzz, Khawaja became the first Australian left-handed batter to score a Test century in India in 12 Tests and 13 years. Marcus North was the last batter to do so (in Bengaluru in the 2010/11 series). Khawaja is also the first Australian opener to score a century against India in the format since 2015.

Khawaja joins an elite list

Khawaja became only the fourth Australian opener to smoke a 150-plus Test score on Indian soil. He joined Jim Burke (161 in 1956), Graham Yallop (167 in 1979), and Matthew Hayden (203 in 2001) in the elite list. Overall, Khawaja recorded the third-highest score by an Australian batter in Tests in India Dean Jones (210 in 1986) and Hayden (203) rank ahead of him.

A look at his overall numbers

Khawaja has raced to 4,495 Test runs in 60 games at 47.82 (50s: 21, 100: 14). Against India, he now owns 531 runs in eight Tests with his average being 37.92 (50s: 3, 100: 1). Meanwhile, this was Khawaja's fifth 150-plus score and his second-highest score in Tests. The veteran's highest Test score of 195* was recorded vs South Africa earlier this year.

A historic double-century stand with Green

Khawaja and Green added 208 runs for the fifth wicket. This is the second-highest partnership for Australia in Tests on Indian soil. Kim Hughes and Allan Border hold the top spot, having added 222 runs in the 1979 Chennai Test. Overall, the duo became the fifth Aussie pair to record a double-century stand in Tests in India. Green ended up scoring 114.

A much-needed wicket for Axar

Khawaja fell prey to Axar Patel in the final session of Day 2. The southpaw was trapped in front of the wickets. Notably, Khawaja's dismissal was Axar's first Test wicket in 47.4 overs. This is the longest gap between two wickets for him in Tests.