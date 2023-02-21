Sports

India vs Australia: David Warner to miss final two Tests

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 21, 2023, 11:20 am

Warner suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow

Star Australian batter David Warner has been ruled out of the final two Tests against India due to his elbow fracture. The opening batter suffered a hairline fracture in his left elbow after sustaining a blow in the first innings of the 2nd Test. Notably, Australia are already reeling from the absence of Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins. Here are further details.

Warner suffered a blow in Delhi

Warner was ruled out of the second Test after sustaining a concussion (first innings). The senior was struck on the helmet by Mohammed Siraj on Day 1 and was later replaced by Matt Renshaw. He suffered another blow that resulted in a hairline fracture (left elbow). Warner continued to bat and eventually departed for 15 (44). He was then subbed out of the match.

Renshaw failed in Warner's absence

Renshaw, who opened alongside Usman Khawaja in Australia's second innings, was not allowed to bowl as Warner's replacement. Meanwhile, Renshaw batted at number five in the opening contest and held his spot in Delhi.

Warner's Test numbers

Warner, who debuted in 2011, is one of the most dangerous openers across formats. However, he has been in a downward spiral in terms of batting form. He has clobbered 8,158 runs in 103 Tests, averaging a healthy 45.57. The tally includes 25 tons and 34 fifties (HS: 335* vs Pakistan). Warner's scores in the ongoing tour read 1, 10, and 15.

Warner struggles in Asia

While Warner's overall Test average reads 45.57, it comes down to 31.7 in Tests in Asia. He owns 1,300 runs in 22 games in the continent. The tally includes three tons and seven fifties with a best score of 133. His numbers are even more miserable in India, where he has just 414 runs in 10 Tests at 21.78 (50s: 3).

Who will replace Warner at the top?

Australia are unlikely to rope in a cover batter for Warner. Left-handed batter Travis Head will open in place of Warner in Indore. The former slammed a terrific 43 at the top in Delhi. He has been in sublime form across formats of late. Interestingly, Head has opened twice previously in First-class cricket (in a County Championship match for Worcestershire in 2018).

A look at other key developments

Warner's injury makes things worse for the Aussies, who are already missing Josh Hazlewood due to Achilles. Captain Pat Cummins flew home after the Delhi Test for family reasons. All-rounder `Cameron Green has recovered from his finger injury and is available for the remaining series. Mitchell Starc, who had suffered a finger injury, is also in line to play the remaining two matches.

India lead series 2-0

India overcame Australia in the 2nd Test to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series. Chasing 115, the hosts won the contest by six wickets. India have now consolidated their second position in the ICC World Test Championship standings. Rohit Sharma's men are now just one win away from securing a place in the final. Meanwhile, Australia need a draw to be through.