IND vs AUS: Axar Patel notches his 3rd Test fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 18, 2023, 05:28 pm 1 min read

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel hammered a fighting 74 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel hammered a fighting 74 versus Australia on Day 2 of the second Test in Delhi. India were reduced to 139/7 at one stage with Nathan Lyon claiming a fifer. However, Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) added a century-plus stand to help India post 262, one short of Australia's 263. Axar had slammed a fifty in the first match also.

A quality knock from Axar's blade

Axar faced 115 balls for his 74. He smashed nine fours and three sixes. His 114-run stand alongside Ashwin for the eighth wicket helped India considerably. Ashwin played his part and chipped in with a valuable 37. Axar was finally dismissed by Todd Murphy as Pat Cummins completed the catch.

Axar smashes his 3rd Test fifty; surpasses 2,000 FC runs

Axar hit his 3rd fifty and a second of the series. He has now raced to 407 runs at 31.31. His best score in the format reads 84. Meanwhile, Axar has gone past 2,000 First-Class runs, besides smashing his 16th fifty.