IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: Visitors lead by 62 runs

India's lower order took center stage as the hosts compiled 262 against Australia on Day 2 in the second Test. Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel scored in tandem, elevating India from seven wickets down to 253/8. For the visitors, off-spinner Nathan Lyon ran down India's top and middle order to complete a five-wicket haul (5/67). Australia (61/1) lead by 62 runs.

Lyon proves to be a handful in Delhi

Lyon completed his 22nd Test fifer (5/67), dismissing Srikar Bharat to attain the milestone. He also completed 100 Test wickets versus India. Debutant Matthew Kuhnemann (2/72) and Todd Murphy (2/53) bagged decent figures. Notably, the latter trumped a set-looking Ravindra Jadeja to shift the momentum back in Australia's favor. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins grabbed figures of 1/41 in 13 overs.

India suffer an inexplicable collapse

KL Rahul was out leg before to Lyon. India then suffered twin setbacks in the 20th over. Skipper Rohit Sharma was clean bowled while Cheteshwar Pujara, who is playing his 100th Test, registered a duck. Shreyas Iyer departed soon. India offered a bit of resistance as Kohli and Jadeja added 59 runs. The pair fell apart, with Bharat joining them minutes later (139/7).

Ashwin and Axar keep Australia at bay

India were in a tricky spot but Ashwin-Axar put them in charge in the dying stages. The duo added 114 runs for the eighth wicket, the highest partnership of the match. Axar scored his second successive fifty of the series (74 off 115), hitting nine fours and three sixes. Meanwhile, Ashwin racked up a clutch 71-ball 37 (4s: 5).

Australia accelerate in the dying stages

Travis Head opened alongside Usman Khawaja to play out the remaining overs. The latter didn't last long enough as he fell prey to Jadeja. Head (39*) and Marnus Labuschagne (16*) played hostile knocks to guide Australia to 61/1 at stumps. Meanwhile, David Warner will miss the second Test due to a concussion. Matt Renshaw has been added to the squad as his replacement.