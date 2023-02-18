Sports

Nathan Lyon claims his 22nd five-wicket haul in Tests: Stats

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon produced a solid display on Day 2 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon produced a solid display on Day 2 of the second Test versus India in Delhi. India resumed the day on 21/0 before being bundled out for 262. Lyon claimed 5/67, having bowled 29 overs. His heroics reduced India to 139/7 at one stage before Axar Patel and R Ashwin fought back. Here we decode Lyon's stats.

22 five-wicket hauls; 466 scalps for Lyon

Lyon now has 22 five-wicket hauls in the longest format for Australia. He has now equaled the likes of Courtney Walsh, Curtley Ambrose, Malcolm Marshall, and Waqar Younis in terms of five-wicket hauls (22 each). Overall, Lyon has raced to 466 wickets at an average of 31.66. He is playing his 117th match.

Lyon races to 100 wickets versus India

Lyon now has 100 scalps versus India in the longest format. He is the first Australian bowler to claim 100 wickets versus India. Overall, Lyon is the 3rd bowler in India-Australia Tests to claim 100-plus scalps. He joins Anil Kumble (111) and R Ashwin (100) in an exclusive list. Before this match, Lyon was tied with Harbhajan Singh (95 scalps).

Lyon shows his mettle on Day 2

Lyon dismissed KL Rahul, trapping him LBW for 17. A quicker ball that turned in slightly did Rohit Sharma in, who was bowled out for 32. Another tossed-up ball saw Cheteshwar Pujara react late as he was trapped LBW for a duck. Lyon dismissed Shreyas Iyer, whose flick saw Peter Handscomb take a fine catch at forward short leg. Lastly, he removed KS Bharat.