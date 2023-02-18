Sports

IND vs AUS: David Warner ruled out of 2nd Test

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 18, 2023, 10:19 am 3 min read

David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against India due to a concussion

In a significant blow to Team Australia, David Warner has been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against India due to a concussion. The opener, who was struck on the helmet on Day 1 by Mohammed Siraj, has been replaced by Matt Renshaw. Notably, Warner continued to bat after the blow and was eventually dismissed for a 44-ball 15. Here are further details.

Warner fails concussion Test

Though he has been struggling with form lately, Warner is a vital cog of Australia's Test team. Notably, he didn't undergo a concussion test after being hit on the helmet. His helmet wasn't changed either. Late in the day, Warner didn't take the field when Australia began bowling. After further assessment, he failed a concussion test and was subsequently withdrawn from the match.

What did Cricket Australia say?

"Warner will now follow the graduated return to sport protocols ahead of the third Test in Indore in line with Cricket Australia guidelines," a CA statement said. Renshaw, who will open alongside Usman Khawaja in Australia's second innings, won't be allowed to bowl as Warner's replacement. Meanwhile, Renshaw batted at number five in the opening contest and returned with scores of 0 and 2.

Warner struggles in Asia

While Warner's overall Test average reads 45.57, it comes down to 31.7 in Tests in Asia. He owns 1,300 runs in 22 games in the continent. The tally includes three tons and seven fifties with a best score of 133. His numbers are even more miserable in India, where he has just 414 runs in 10 Tests at 21.78 (50s: 3).

A look at Warner's Test numbers

Warner debuted against New Zealand in 2011. He has clobbered 8,158 runs in 103 Tests, averaging a healthy 45.57. He has slammed 25 tons and 34 fifties (HS: 335* vs Pakistan). His scores in the ongoing tour read 1, 10, and 15.

A look at Renshaw's Test career

Earlier this year, Renshaw marked his return to Test cricket, having played his previous game in 2018. The 26-year-old currently owns 643 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 30.02. The tally includes three fifties and a ton as well. 184 reads his highest score in Tests. As an opener, he garnered 232 runs in the 2017 four-match Test series in India.

How did Day 1 pan out?

Hosts India restricted Australia to a modest 263 on Day 1 of the second Test in Delhi. The visitors were down to 94/3 in the first session. Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72*) scored half-centuries each as Australia pulled themselves from a tricky situation. For India, seamer Mohammed Shami bagged a sensational four-wicket haul. In reply, India were 21/0 at stumps.