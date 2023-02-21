Sports

West Indies recall Shannon Gabriel for South Africa ODI series

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 21, 2023, 10:35 am 2 min read

West Indies pace spearhead Shannon Gabriel has returned to the ODI fold for the impending series against South Africa. Cricket West Indies (CWI) confirmed the same on Monday while announcing the white-ball squads. Notably, Gabriel hasn't played the 50-over format following the 2019 World Cup. He had the joint-most wickets in the Super50 Cup in November last year. Here are further details.

A seasoned campaigner

Gabriel, who returned to international cricket in the Zimbabwe series, brings with him an experience of 57 Test caps. He has also featured in 25 ODIs and two T20Is. The veteran was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Super50 Cup for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in November last year. The same earned the speedster a recall to the Test squad.

A look at his career stats

Gabriel, who has tons of experience, last played an ODI during the 2019 World Cup. He has snapped up 33 wickets from 25 ODIs at an average of 34.36 with the best figures of 3/17. His economy rate reads 5.92. Interestingly, his best ODI bowling figures came against the Proteas in 2016. It remains his only appearance against SA so far.

Other key developments

Pacer Jayden Seales is unavailable for the series due to a knee surgery. Left-arm pacer Obed McCoy could be available for the T20Is, subject to medical clearance. Spin-bowling all-rounder Roston Chase, who has been away from ODIs, returns to the setup. Senior batter Shai Hope will lead WI in ODIs, while Rovman Powell is the skipper in the shortest format.

WI's ODI squad for SA series

WI's ODI squad for SA series: Shai Hope (captain), Rovman Powell (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.

WI's T20I squad for SA series

WI's T20I squad for SA series: Rovman Powell (captain), Kyle Mayers (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Johnson Charles, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Obed McCoy, Nicholas Pooran, Raymon Reifer, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith.