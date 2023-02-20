Sports

Women's T20 World Cup 2023: India beat Ireland, reach semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 20, 2023, 09:57 pm 2 min read

Batting first, India posted 155/6 in 20 overs

India have reached the semis of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with a win over Ireland on Monday. Batting first, India posted 155/6 in 20 overs. Smriti Mandhana slammed a solid 87 as Ireland fought back to keep India under 160. Ireland started poorly with the bat before fighting back. Rain intervened play as Ireland were behind via DLS method.

How did the match pan out?

Indian openers Shafali Verma and Mandhana added 62 runs before the latter found an able company in Harmanpreet Kaur. After Harmanpreet's dismissal, Ireland fought back, getting Richa Ghosh (0), Mandhana, Deepti Sharma (0), and Jemimah Rodrigues (19). Laura Delany claimed three wickets. In response, Ireland were reduced to 1/2 before Gaby Lewis and Delany did well (54/2). Rain intervened play in the 9th over

Career-best score for Mandhana

Mandhana's 87-run knock was laced with nine fours and 3 sixes. She struck at 155.36. Mandhana has raced to 2,800 runs at an average of 28.00. She is the sixth batter with 2,800-plus runs. She slammed her 22nd fifty. It's now her best score. In the ICC Women's T20 WC, Mandhana has now amassed 447 runs at 23.52. She registered her 3rd fifty.

3,000 runs for Harmanpreet Kaur

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed 3,000 career WT20I runs. She joined the likes of Suzie Bates (3,820), Meg Lanning (3,346), and Sarah Taylor (3,166) in terms of runs in the format. She has now raced to 3,006 runs at 27.83 (135 innings). Harmanpreet has amassed one ton and nine fifties. In ICC Women's T20 World Cup, she has scored 524 runs at 19.40.

First cricketer to play 150 games

Harmanpreet has become the first cricketer to feature in 150 T20I matches (male or female). Harmanpreet's record of 150 games is the first for any cricketer. In men's cricket, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has the most matches (148). No other men's cricketer has played 125-plus games. In women's cricket, New Zealand's Suzie Bates is next to Harmanpreet, having played 143 games.

Key numbers for the Irish bowlers

Laura Delany claimed 3/33 from her four overs. She now has 60 wickets at an average of 22.00. She became the first Irish bowler to claim 60-plus wickets. Orla Prendergast claimed 2/22 and helped Ireland restrict India under 160. Playing her 34th match, she has now raced to 20 scalps.