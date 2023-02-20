Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur surpasses 3,000 career WT20I runs: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 20, 2023, 07:44 pm 2 min read

Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has surpassed 3,000 career WT20I runs (Source: Twitter/@ImHarmanpreet)

Indian women's cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has surpassed 3,000 career WT20I runs Harmanpreet attained the feat in India's crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match versus Ireland on Monday. Harmanpreet is the 4th women's cricketer to surpass 3,000 runs. Meanwhile, she also scripted a milestone of featuring in 150 T20I games, becoming the first to do so (male or female).

4th cricketer to attain this feat (women's)

Harmanpreet has surpassed 3,000 runs in her 150th match (135 innings). She joins the likes of Suzie Bates (3,820), Meg Lanning (3,346), and Sarah Taylor (3,166) in terms of runs in the format. New Zealand's Sophie Devine is just the 5th women's cricketer to have scored 2,900-plus runs (2,969) and is closing in on the milestone.

First cricketer to play 150 games

Harmanpreet's record of 150 games is the first for any cricketer. In men's cricket, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has the most matches (148). No other men's cricketer has played 125-plus games. In women's cricket, New Zealand's Suzie Bates is next to Harmanpreet, having played 143 games. Meanwhile, Danielle Wyatt of England has played 141 games.

A look at her stats

Harmanpreet was dismissed for 13 in the match versus Ireland on Monday. Harmanpreet was caught while trying to go for a big shot. She has now raced to 3,006 runs at an average of 27.83 from 135 innings. Harmanpreet has amassed one ton and nine fifties. In ICC Women's T20 World Cup, she has piled up 524 runs at 19.40.