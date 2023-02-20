Sports

Harmanpreet becomes the first cricketer to play 150 T20I matches

Harmanpreet becomes the first cricketer to play 150 T20I matches

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 20, 2023, 07:13 pm 1 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first cricketer to feature in 150 T20I matches (male or female)

Harmanpreet Kaur has become the first cricketer to feature in 150 T20I matches (male or female). The Indian women's cricket skipper attained the milestone as her side took on Ireland Women in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match being held at St George's Park. India won the toss and opted to bat first versus Ireland. We decode Harmanpreet's stats.

First cricketer to play 150 games

Harmanpreet's record of 150 games is the first for any cricketer. In men's cricket, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has the most matches (148). No other men's cricketer has played 125-plus games. In women's cricket, New Zealand's Suzie Bates is next to Harmanpreet, having played 143 games. Meanwhile, Danielle Wyatt of England has played 141 games.

Key stats of Harmanpreet

In 149 matches so far, Harmanpreet has notched 2,993 runs at 27.97. She is the 4th-highest run-scorer in women's T20I matches. She has amassed one hundred and nine half-centuries. Harmanpreet is leading in her 95th match, which is the second-highest after Meg Lanning (98).