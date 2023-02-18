Sports

NZ vs ENG: Joe Root registers his 56th Test fifty

NZ vs ENG: Joe Root registers his 56th Test fifty

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 18, 2023, 12:27 pm 2 min read

England batter Joe Root registered his 56th fifty on Day 3 of the Day-Night Test against New Zealand at the Bay Oval. Root struck a 62-ball 57 and added key partnerships alongside Ollie Pope and Harry Brook respectively. England, who had a slender lead in the first innings, folded for 374 to set New Zealand a 394-run target. Here are Root's stats.

Root adds two valuable stands

Root came to the crease when England were 82/3 after Stuart Broad's dismissal. He joined hands with Pope as the two maintained England's positive scoring run. Pope fell to Neil Wagner for 49. An in-form Brook then joined Root in the middle and the two added an 81-run stand. Brook scored the bulk of the runs (41-ball 54) as England marched on.

Root smashes 56th fifty; becomes 2nd-highest scorer in ENG-NZ matches

Root scored 57 from 62 balls, slamming five fours and a six. He has 10,700 runs at 49.31. He now has 28 tons and 56 fifties in the format for England. Root is now the second-highest runs scorer in England versus New Zealand matches. Root (1,459) surpassed Martin Crowe (1,421). He is only behind John Wright (1.518). Root smashed his 7th fifty versus NZ.

How has the match panned out?

England made an interesting declaration (325/9) in the first innings. Ben Duckett (84) and Brook (89) shined for England as Wagner claimed four scalps for the hosts (4/82). NZ posted 306/10 in response. Besides Devon Conway's 77, Tom Blundell hammered a superb century (138). Ollie Robinson claimed four scalps (4/54). England managed 374/10 in their second innings to set NZ a stiff target.