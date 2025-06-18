After Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka's 10-hour workday proposal stirs debate
What's the story
The Karnataka government has proposed changes to the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1961.
The amendments seek to extend the maximum daily working hours from nine to 10. It also includes provisions for up to 12 hours of work a day, including overtime.
If approved, this would increase the quarterly overtime limit from 50 hours to a whopping 144 hours.
Regional comparison
Andhra's similar move faced backlash
Earlier this month, Andhra Pradesh had also proposed extending work hours from nine to 10 a day. The move was met with widespread criticism.
The draft amendments were circulated by the Labor Department among stakeholders to get their feedback on the proposed changes.
Central influence
Union government's directive
The Union government had directed all states to consider amending working hour limits. The Karnataka government cited this direction in its draft amendment.
States like Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand have already implemented similar changes as per the central government's directive.
Business impact
Proposed amendments apply to all shops, establishments
The proposed amendments would apply to all shops and commercial establishments, including hotels, restaurants, pubs, bars, offices, and IT/ITES firms.
However, businesses with less than 10 employees would be exempt from certain compliance requirements such as filing annual returns or maintaining registers.
This is aimed at reducing the regulatory burden on smaller entities.
Industry response
Draft is progressive, says FKCCI
The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industries has welcomed the proposed changes.
Its President MG Balakrishna said that the draft was progressive and an increase in working hours would lead to greater productivity.
He also appreciated the exemption for smaller firms, saying it would ease their compliance burden during inspections.
Union opposition
Amendments unconstitutional, say labor unions
The proposed changes have been strongly opposed by labor unions. The All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) has called the move unconstitutional.
Its state general secretary Maitreyi Krishnan stressed on the state's Directive Principles of State Policy, which advocate fair and humane working conditions for citizens.
She argued that these amendments directly contradict that principle and could push workers out of Karnataka if implemented.