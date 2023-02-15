Sports

Women's T20 WC: WI compile 118/6 against India; Deepti shines

Women's T20 WC: WI compile 118/6 against India; Deepti shines

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 15, 2023, 08:05 pm 2 min read

Deepti Sharma became the first Indian woman with 100 T20I wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

West Indies compiled 118/6 against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Group B match at Newlands, Cape Town, on Wednesday. Opener Stafanie Taylor and top-order batter Shemaine Campbelle added 73 runs for the second wicket. Meanwhile, Chedean Nation chipped in with a valuable 21* toward the end. Indian spinner Deepti Sharma took three wickets, completing the 100-wicket mark in the format.

West Indies manage 29/1 in the Powerplay

India Women kept the Caribbeans at bay after the latter elected to bat. Pooja Vastrakar dismissed West Indies captain Hayley Matthews on her first delivery of the match (second over). Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, and Deepti were quite economical in the first six overs. West Indies managed 29/1 in the Powerplay. Notably, Deepti conceded just two runs in the final over.

A fruitful stand for the Windies

Taylor and Campbelle rescued the Windies innings after they lost Matthews early. The duo shared a 73-run stand, guiding WI to 77/1. However, Deepti sent back Taylor and Campbelle in the 14th over. Taylor slammed a 40-ball 42, while Campbelle added 30 (36).

100 WT20I wickets for Deepti

Spinner Deepti was the pick of India's bowlers in the match. She took three wickets for just 15 runs in four overs. She was also India's most economical bowler in the match. In the process, Deepti became the first Indian woman to complete 100 wickets in T20I cricket. She surpassed Poonam Yadav to become India's leading wicket-taker in Women's T20Is.

A forgettable record for WI Women

West Indies Women haven't even managed a run-a-ball in 13 of their 16 T20I innings since the start of 2022. They put up a similar show against India Women today, having scored 118 in 120 balls.