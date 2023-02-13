Sports

WPL: UP Warriorz buy Deepti Sharma for Rs. 2.6 crore

Deepti Sharma to play for UP Warriors (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Star Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma will serve UP Warriorz in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL). The Lucknow-based franchise splashed a whooping Rs. 2.6 crore to seal her services in the WPL 2023 auction. Notably, Deepti is one of the most sought-after players going around and her T20 record is simply sensational. Here we look at her stats.

How she has fared in WT20Is?

Deepti has so far racked up 914 runs in 88 WT20Is at an average of 26.11. The tally includes a couple of fifties. With the ball, she has scalped 97 wickets with her economy rate being a paltry 6.12. It is worth noting that Deepti is one of just five players to take at least 90 wickets and slam over 900 runs in WT20Is.

A look at the five franchises

The Adani Group attained the Ahmedabad-based franchise for Rs. 1,289 crore. The Mumbai-based side was bagged by Mumbai Indians (MI) owners for Rs. 912.99 crore. Owners of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bought the Bengaluru-based side for Rs. 901 crore. Delhi Capitals (DC) owners bagged the Delhi-based team for Rs. 810 crore. Capri Global acquired the Lucknow-based side for Rs. 757 crore.

WPL to get underway on March 4

Meanwhile, the opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).