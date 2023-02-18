Sports

Ben Stokes goes past McCullum's tally of most Test sixes

Ben Stokes goes past McCullum's tally of most Test sixes

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 18, 2023, 11:19 am 3 min read

Stokes has raced to 109 Test maximums (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England skipper Ben Stokes has scripted history by becoming the batter with the most sixes in Tests. The southpaw accomplished the milestone in the ongoing opening Test against New Zealand. He smoked two maximums in England's second innings and went past former NZ skipper Brendon McCullum's tally of 107 maximums. Interestingly, McCullum happens to be the head coach of England's Test team. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

McCullum retired as New Zealand's most destructive batter across formats.

The owner of over 14,000 international runs, McCullum took nearly every bowler to cleaners throughout his career.

He finished his career with 398 international sixes, 107 of which came in Test cricket.

His attacking approach has been passed on to England's Test side.

And now, Stokes has gone past McCullum's sixes tally.

A historic feat for Stokes

Stokes and McCullum were tied at 107 maximums apiece at the start of the game. While the former couldn't find a six in England's first innings during his 28-ball 19-run stay, he cleared the fence twice in his second outing. He ended up scoring a crisp 31 off 33 deliveries, a knock also studded with three boundaries. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell eventually dismissed him.

Career stats of Stokes

Over the years, Stokes has emerged as a match-winner across formats. Be it the 2019 ICC World Cup or the famous Headingley Test (Ashes 2019), Stokes has a Midas touch. An all-format specialist, Stokes has scored 5,652 Test runs at 36 in 90 Tests. He has 12 tons and 28 fifties (HS: 258). Stokes became England's Test skipper last year.

Stokes is set to attain this feat

Only Sir Garfield Sobers, Jacques Kallis, Sir Ian Botham, and Kapil Dev have registered 5,000 runs and 200 wickets in Test cricket so far. Stokes, who currently owns 194 Test wickets, could complete the historic double in the ongoing series. Notably, the right-arm pacer owns four 4-wicket hauls in whites. He completed 5,000 Test runs in March last year.

One of the greatest batters in New Zealand cricket

McCullum remains one of the greatest batters in NZ cricket. He slammed 6,453 runs at 38.64 in 101 Tests. His highest score of 302 came against India in 2014 (only triple-century by a Kiwi batter). McCullum also owns 6,083 ODI and 2,140 T20I runs. He is one of the few players to have scored a ton in all three formats (19 international tons).

How has the match proceeded?

England are firmly in command in the ongoing Day-Night Test. Batting first, the Brits made a stunning declaration on 325/9. Harry Brook (89) and Ben Duckett (84) made key contributions. In reply, NZ rallied to 306/10. Tom Blundell slammed 138. Devon Conway struck 77. England, in their second innings, have breached the 350-run mark thanks to fifties from Brook, Joe Root and Ben Foakes.