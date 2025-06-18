Ex-NCT member Taeil pleads guilty to 'aggravated' rape charges
What's the story
Former NCT member Moon Tae-il, popularly known as Taeil, has reportedly pleaded guilty to "aggravated" rape charges.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office's Women and Children's Crime Investigation Division 1 indicted him and two accomplices on February 28 for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman in June 2024.
The first trial of his sex crime case was held on Wednesday, over a year after the incident.
Legal proceedings
Prosecution seeks 7-year prison sentence for each of the accused
The prosecution has sought a seven-year prison sentence for each of the accused.
They argued that the "defendants are considering taking into account the sentencing with their own letters, but it is difficult to say that this is a true surrender."
"After two months of police investigation, the defendants were identified and raided, and after that, they submitted their own letters."
As per local outlets, the defendants stressed that it was an accidental crime and not a planned crime.
Sentencing debate
Taeil asked for leniency, prosecution countered with group messages
During the trial, Taeil appealed for leniency, stating he had submitted a confession to the police and received a non-punishment petition after reaching a difficult agreement with the victim, who happens to be Chinese.
However, the prosecution countered this claim, citing group text messages that indicated awareness of the victim being a foreigner and efforts to avoid detection by photographing in a different location.
Crime specifics
Accused collectively raped victim at residence
The prosecution revealed that Taeil and his accomplices were at an Itaewon bar on June 13, 2024, around 2:33am.
They allegedly dragged the victim into a taxi after drinking together and took her to one of their residences in Seoul's Bangbae district.
From 4:00am to 4:30am, they collectively raped her while she was unconscious and inebriated.
Disturbingly, a day after the incident in June 2024, Taeil went live and spent a long time laughing and interacting with fans.
Public outrage
Netizens expressed anger at Taeil's attitude
Upon learning about the details of Taeil's trial, netizens expressed anger at his attitude hours after committing the crime.
Many hoped for strong punishment for the former idol.
On August 28, 2024, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil would no longer remain with NCT due to unspecified sex crimes.
He was later removed as an artist from the company.