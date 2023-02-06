Sports

ICC Women's T20 WC: Key players to watch out for

Written by V Shashank Feb 06, 2023, 09:23 pm 2 min read

The 2023 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will kickstart on February 10. It would be the eighth edition of the star-studded event. Australia have a host of players who could shine on the big stage. The likes of India, Pakistan, and New Zealand have plenty of able candidates as well. Here are the key players to watch out for in the Women's T20 WC.

Tahlia McGrath (Australia)

It goes without saying that Australia have benefitted immensely from the arrival of Tahlia McGrath. The all-rounder played a part as Australia won gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. She smacked 128 runs while averaging 40-plus. McGrath, who bowls medium pace, also claimed eight wickets. She was even adjudged ICC Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year for 2022.

Sophie Devine (New Zealand)

Captain Sophie Devine will be banked to excel on both batting and bowling fronts. Devine, who ranks third in the WT20I Rankings for all-rounders, has aggregated 652 runs and 29 wickets in the T20 WC. She whacked 389 runs in 14 matches played last year, averaging 29.92. She also grabbed 13 wickets. Devine will be hoping to end NZ's long-standing wait for a title.

Nida Dar (Pakistan)

Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar had a standout year with the bat in 2022. She tallied 396 runs while averaging a phenomenal 56.57. The tally includes an exceptional run in the Asia Cup, where she amassed 145 runs in six matches, at a superb average of 72.50. The off-spinner also took eight wickets at 14.87. The veteran will be integral in Pakistan's scheme of things.

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Smriti Mandhana can be an absolute menace when in a rhythm. The opening batter concluded last year with 594 runs (50s: 5), garnering her a Women's T20I Cricketer of the Year nomination. The southpaw topped the batting charts for India at CWG, smashing 159 runs with two fifties. Her most recent heroics include a blistering 74* against West Indies in the Tri-Series last month.