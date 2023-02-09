Sports

Women's T20 WC: India beat Bangladesh in warm-up fixture

Richa Ghosh starred with an unbeaten 91 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India thrashed Bangladesh by 52 runs in their second and final warm-up game ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, starting February 10 in South Africa. It was an important win to boost India's confidence as the side lost to Australia in their first-warm up game. Richa Ghosh starred for India in the contest, smashing an unbeaten 91. Here are the key details.

How did the match pan out?

India Women won the toss and opted to bat at the Stellenbosch University 1 in Stellenbosch. While the top-order batters couldn't do much, Ghosh rescued the team with a magnificent knock. Jemimah Rodrigues also made a handy 41 as India posted 183/5. In reply, the Bangla Tigers never really looked in the hunt and were restricted to 131/8. Devika Vaidya took two wickets.

The top order fails again

India suffered top-order collapses in both practice games and the same would concern the team heading into the tournament. While skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana were rested for the fixture, Yastika Bhatia (10), Shafali Verma (9) and Harleen Deol (10) couldn't do much. As a result, the Women in Blue were reduced to 35/3 at the end of the powerplay overs.

A power-pack knock from Ghosh

Meanwhile, Ghosh's brilliant batting display was India's biggest positive from the game. She made a mockery of Bangladesh bowlers and scored a brilliant 91 not out. Her knock was studded with three boundaries and as many as nine maximums. All other batters (both teams) combined smashed a total of five sixes in the contest. The wicket-keeper also took a catch and executed a stumping.

A timely cameo from Rodrigues

As mentioned, Rodrigues, who batted at number five, also played an important knock. She scored 41 off 27 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum. Notably, Rodrigues and Ghosh added 92 runs for the fourth wicket as India staged a comeback in the contest. The former eventually fell prey to right-arm pacer Jahanara Alam in the 17th over.

How did the Indian bowlers perform?

Seven Indian bowlers were used in the contest and besides pacer Shikha Pandey, everyone was among wickets. Leg-spinner Devika Vaidya was the only Indian bowler to dismiss multiple batters (2). Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, and Shafali Verma scalped one wicket apiece.

Who did well for Bangladesh?

Though Bangladesh suffered a defeat, they walked away with some positives as well. Left-arm spinner Nahida Akter troubled India with two wickets in the powerplay. She finished with 2/24 in three overs. Opener Murshida Khatun scored a run-a-ball 32 (five fours). Skipper Nigar Sultana, 40 off 36 balls, was the only other Bangladesh batter to score 16 or more ( 3 fours, 1 six).

India will face Pakistan on February 12

India Women, who have been slotted in Group B, will kick-start their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on February 12. Bangladesh have been placed in Group B. They will meet Sri Lanka in their maiden assignment on February 12. Group A: South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Australia, and Sri Lanka. Group B: India, Pakistan, England, Ireland, and West Indies.