Women's T20 WC: Smriti Mandhana smashes career-best 87 versus Ireland

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 20, 2023, 08:27 pm 1 min read

Mandhana's 87-run knock was laced with nine fours and 3 sixes (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana slammed a valiant 87 versus Ireland in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on Monday. India, for whom a win will guarantee a semi-final berth, posted 155/6 in 20 overs at St George's Park. Mandhana perished in the 19th over as Ireland did well to restrict INDW under 160. Here's more.

Mandhana shares two fifty-plus stands

Mandhana shared a gritty 62-run stand for the first wicket alongside Shafali Verma, who managed a 29-ball 24. Mandhana continued to dictate the show as she shared another half-century stand alongside skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (13). Ireland Women hit back with crucial wickets at the death to hurt India. Mandhana was dismissed by Prendergast as she tried to loft the ball over long-off.

Mandhana shines for India Women: Decoding her stats

Mandhana's 87-run knock was laced with nine fours and 3 sixes. She struck at 155.36. Mandhana has raced to 2,800 runs at an average of 28.00. She is the sixth batter with 2,800-plus runs. She slammed her 22nd fifty. It's now her best score. In the ICC Women's T20 WC, Mandhana has now amassed 447 runs at 23.52. She registered her 3rd fifty.