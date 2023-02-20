Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup: India post 155/6 versus Ireland

Smriti Mandhana﻿ scored a valiant 87 as India Women scored 155/6 versus Ireland in a crucial ICC Women's T20 World Cup match on Monday. India were 114/1 before Harmanpreet Kaur was dismissed. Ireland Women got back with key wickets at crucial junctures. Laura Delaney and Orla Prendergast did the damage. India looked set for a 160-plus score but fell short.

First cricketer to play 150 games

Harmanpreet's record of 150 games is the first for any cricketer. In men's cricket, Indian captain Rohit Sharma has the most matches (148). No other men's cricketer has played 125-plus games. In women's cricket, New Zealand's Suzie Bates is next to Harmanpreet, having played 143 games. Meanwhile, Danielle Wyatt of England has played 141 games.

Indian openers do well

Indian openers Shafali Verma and Mandhana added a solid 62 runs. India managed 42 runs in the powerplay overs. Mandhana led the charge, scoring 27 from 20 balls in the PP overs. In the eighth over, the duo brought up their 50-run stand before Mandhana was dropped. In the 10th over, Shafali was dismissed. Amy Hunter claimed a good low catch.

Mandhana excels as Ireland offer resistance

Mandhana played a blinder, scoring 87 from 56 balls. Her knock was laced with nine fours and three sixes. Her stay was ended by Prendergast as she tried to loft the ball over long-off in the 19th over. Ireland bowlers need to be lauded for making an excellent comeback. Harmanpreet's wicket came at a crucial phase (114/2) before four more wickets tumbled.

3,000 runs for Harmanpreet

Harmanpreet surpassed 3,000 runs in her 150th match (135 innings). She joins the likes of Suzie Bates (3,820), Meg Lanning (3,346), and Sarah Taylor (3,166) in terms of runs in the format. Harmanpreet was dismissed for 13. She has now raced to 3,006 runs at an average of 27.83. She was caught while trying to go for a big shot.