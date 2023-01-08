Sports

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test ends in draw: Stats

Australia vs South Africa, 3rd Test ends in draw: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 08, 2023, 12:17 pm 3 min read

Australia clinch the series 2-0 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The third and final Test between South Africa and Australia ended in a draw, thanks to the weather gods. Like the previous two contests, the Aussies dominated the proceedings in Sydney as well. However, the lack of time didn't allow them to bundle SA twice. Nevertheless, Australia clinched the series 2-0. Here we look at the key stats from the third Test.

How did the match pan out?

The Aussies declared at 475/4 after opting to bat first. While Usman Khawaja dazzled with an unbeaten 195, Steve Smith (104) also mustered a ton. In reply, SA could only manage 255 as number-nine batter Keshav Maharaj scored 53. Josh Hazlewood recorded a four-fer. AUS skipper Pat Cummins dismissed three batters. Following on, SA were 106/2 at stumps on the final day.

Career-best score for Usman Khawaja

Khawaja struck his 13th Test hundred and also his highest score in the format (195*). He even seemed set to muster his maiden Test double-ton. However, the rain delay forced Cummins to declare the innings before Khawaja could reach the landmark. Meanwhile, the southpaw also completed 4,000 Test runs during the contest. He now owns 4,162 runs in 58 Tests at 47.84.

Unwanted record for Khawaja

As per ESPNcricinfo, this was only the third time that a team declared with a batter in the 190s, after Sachin Tendulkar (194* vs Pakistan in 2003-04) and Frank Worrell (197* vs England in 1959-60). As per Kausthub Gudipati, Khawaja is also the first player to miss out on a maiden Test double-ton due to innings declaration while batting in the 190s.

14th Test fifty for Marnus Labuschagne

Labuschagne clocked his 14th Test half-century in the contest. He ended up scoring 79 off 151 deliveries, a knock studded with 13 boundaries. Labuschagne, who made his Test debut in 2018, now boasts 3,150 runs in 33 Tests. He averages just below 60 in the format (59.43). Besides 14 half-centuries, the 28-year-old also owns 10 tons, which speaks volumes about his stellar conversion rate.

Smith goes past Bradman, Clarke

Smith (104) recorded his 30th Test ton, going past Don Bradman's tally of 29 centuries. Among Australians, only Ricky Ponting (45) and Steve Waugh (32) are now ahead of him in this regard. He also displaced Michael Clarke as Australia's fourth-highest run-getter in the format. While Smith currently owns 8,467 runs in the format, the latter finished his career with 8,463 runs.

Stunning fifty for Head

Extending his sensational run in Tests, Travis Head smashed his 12th Test half-century. He ended up scoring 70 off just 59 deliveries. This was Head's third fifty of the series in four innings. Meanwhile, the southpaw, playing his 33rd Test, now owns 2,126 runs in the format at a brilliant average of 45.23. Besides 12 fifties, he has also struck five tons.

Fifth Test fifty for Keshav Maharaj

Keshav Maharaj was the only batter to score a fifty in SA's first innings. The number-nine batter, who smoked his fifth fifty in the format, ended up scoring 53 off 81 balls. Maharaj now owns 1,118 runs in 48 Tests at 15.97. He also boasts 155 Test wickets. Notably, Maharaj added 85 runs for the eighth wicket alongside Simon Harmer (47).

Australia finally break the spell

Notably, this is Australia's maiden Test series win over South Africa at home since 1997/98. Before the just-concluded series, SA toured Down Under thrice this century and clinched the Test leg every single time.