IND vs AUS, Pat Cummins returns home: Here's why

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 20, 2023, 09:49 am 2 min read

Australia are 0-2 down in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian skipper Pat Cummins is set to fly back home midway through the ongoing four-match Test series against India to attend to a 'serious family health issue'. He is expected to rejoin the team before the third Test, which gets underway on March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Notably, Australia are trailing 0-2 in the series. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Aussies haven't fared well in the ongoing series, suffering back-to-back defeats.

Notably, the first two games were concluded within three days as the visiting team batters had a hard time against spin bowling.

Meanwhile, skipper Cummins was Australia's only specialist pacer in the second Test and his return would be crucial for the Aussies.

Notably, he is the current top-ranked Test bowler.

Steve Smith might lead in absence of Cummins

With the third Test being more than a week away, Cummins is expected to play the same. However, in case he misses, Steve Smith, the designated vice-captain, would take up the leadership role. Once Australia's full-time Test skipper, Smith has led the Test team twice after Cummins took over the Test captaincy in late 2021. Australia emerged winners on both occasions.

Cummins' potential replacements in the XI

Either Mitchell Starc or Josh Hazlewood would be inducted into the XI if Cummins isn't available. Notably, both pacers had injury issues heading into the series. Scott Boland, who played the opening game, and uncapped Lance Morris are the other pace-bowling options. Meanwhile, Cameron Green is also expected to get fit for the third Test. His inclusion would give the Aussies five bowling options.

How Cummins has fared in Tests?

Cummins, who made his Test debut in November 2011, has been sensational in the format. The top-ranked Test bowler at the moment, Cummins currently owns 217 wickets in 49 Tests at 21.51. He has eighth five-wicket hauls and a 10-fer in Tests. The pacer has so far guided Australia to eight wins in 15 Tests (3 draws and 4 defeats).

Stakes are high in the series

The ongoing series marks Australia and India's last assignment in the ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. While Australia are all but through, they need at least a draw in the remaining two games to seal a berth in the final. If they suffer a whitewash and Sri Lanka beat New Zealand 2-0 in their last assignment, India and SL will play the final.