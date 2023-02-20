Sports

Son Heung-min becomes Tottenham's 2nd-highest scorer in Premier League history

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 20, 2023, 12:55 am 2 min read

Son now has 98 Premier League goals, having played 254 matches (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Son Heung-min has become Tottenham's 2nd-highest scorer in Premier League history. He achieved the mark in Spurs' 2-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. Son scored the second goal for Spurs in the 72nd minute to steer clear of former legend Teddy Sheringham. Meanwhile, Son has raced to 140 goals in 356 appearances for Spurs in all competitions.

Son races to 98 Premier League goals

Son now has 98 Premier League goals, having played 254 matches. Sheringham managed 97 Premier League goals for Spurs in his career. Son is behind Harry Kane, who recently netted his 200th Premier League goal for the London-based club. Sheringham, who played for 5 different clubs in the Premier League, finished with 146 goals.

Son surpasses Adebayor's PL goals tally

Son has also gone past Emmanuel Adebayor in terms of Premier League goals. Adebayor, who played for Arsenal, Manchester City, Spurs, and Crystal Palace, scored 97 goals in the competition.

Son's Premier League numbers

Besides scoring 98 PL goals, Son has also chipped in with 49 assists. He has accounted for 554 shots, with 258 being on target. He has smashed the woodwork 21 times. Son has missed 59 big chances, besides creating 58. He has made 172 tackles, 90 interceptions, and 56 clearances. In the PL 2022-23 season, Son has scored five goals, besides making three assists.

Son clocks these numbers versus West Ham

As per Squawka, Son played 22 minutes, making 13 touches. He clocked six passes in the final third and created two chances. He had 1 touch in the opposition box, besides scoring from his only shot. Son was assisted by Kane.

Spurs beat West Ham to go 4th

After a goalless first half, Ben Davies played a role for the opener, making a daunting run down the left channel and finding fellow full-back Royal, who slotted home. Kane's perfectly weighted through ball saw Son score his side's second. Spurs displaced Newcastle United to go 4th. Antonio Conte's men have 42 points from 24 games, seven behind Manchester United. West Ham are 18th.