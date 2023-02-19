Sports

Marcus Rashford smashes these records as Manchester United trounce Leicester

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 19, 2023, 09:25 pm 2 min read

Marcus Rashford's dream 2022-23 campaign continued to take centerstage as the Englishman scored a brace for Manchester United in a crucial Premier League contest against Leicester City. Rashford handed United the lead in the first half before another quality finish in the second, saw him kill the contest. Jadon Sancho scored United's third as Erik ten Hag's men won 3-0.

Rashford now has his best campaign for MUFC

Rashford has taken his tally to 24 goals in all competitions this season. It's Rashford's best campaign for the club as he steered clear of the 22 goals he managed in the 2019-20 season. Since making his senior team debut in 2015-16, Rashford's goals per campaign reads 8, 11, 13, 13, 22, 21, 5, and 24.

Rashford races to 117 goals

In 339 matches for United, Rashford has managed 117 goals. He has 14 Premier League goals this season, racing to 73 in total. He has now steered clear of former PL stars Brian Deane and Chris Armstrong (72 each). Rashford is now closing in on Andy Cole in terms of goals for Man United (121).

Rashford following Rooney's footsteps

Rashford has scored 17 goals at Old Trafford across all competitions in 2022-23. As per Opta, this is the most by a player in a single season for Manchester United since Wayne Rooney in 2011-12 (19).

Fernandes and Sancho make their presence felt

Bruno Fernandes made his presence felt with two assists. As per Squawka, he has now provided 2+ assists in a Premier League game on four occasions for Man United. In 110 Premier League games, Bruno has 31 assists. In the ongoing PL 2022-23 season, he has six assists. Sancho scored his 5th goal for United this season. He now has 10 goals in total.

United close in on Arsenal and City

United are placed 3rd with 49 points from 24 games (W15 D4 L5). Manchester City are second with 52 points and league leaders Arsenal have 54 points from 23 games. Leicester City are 14th, suffering their 13th defeat of the season.