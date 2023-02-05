Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Napoli trounce Spezia 3-0: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Feb 05, 2023, 07:06 pm 2 min read

Napoli claimed their 18th win in Serie A 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@SerieA_EN)

Victor Osimhen scored a second-half brace as Napoli thrashed Spezia 3-0 in Serie A 2022-23. After a quiet first half, Napoli sprung to life when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored their opener off a penalty. Osimhen tripled the lead soon as Napoli annihilated Spezia in the away fixture. Napoli now have a 16-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan in the Serie A standings. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Napoli were kept to one shot on target at half-time but blew away the hosts post-break. The Blues earned a penalty after Arkadiusz Reca handled the ball. Kvaratskhelia blasted the resultant spot kick to gain a 1-0 lead for the visitors. Osimhen nodded home their second, while Kvaratskhelia squared him for a scintillating brace as Napoli handed a 3-0 drubbing at Alberto Picco.

Kvaratskhelia unlocks this feat

As per Opta, Kvaratskhelia is one of five Big-5 European League players with at least 10-plus goals scored and 10-plus assists (10 and 12). He is the youngest in the lot, with the others being Lionel Messi, Neymar, Randal Kolo Muani, and Serge Gnabry. Meanwhile, Kvaratskhelia has made eight goals and nine assists (most) in the Serie A this season.

Osimhen attains these numbers

Osimhen has now raced to 16 goals in 17 Serie A appearances in 2022-23. He is the leading goal-scorer in the competition this season. As per Opta, he is only the fourth player in Napoli history able to score at least 16 goals in the first 21 Serie A games of the season, after Luis Vinicio (1955-56), Edinson Cavani (2012-13), and Gonzalo Higuaín (2015-16).

Napoli have been a force under Luciano Spalletti

Since Luciano Spalletti has joined Napoli (2021-22), the Azzurri have kept 25 clean sheets in Serie A. No team has done better in this period. Notably, Napoli have conceded only 46 goals, less than any other side.

A look at the Serie A standings

With 56 points, Napoli are comfortably seated atop the Serie A standings (W18 D2 L1). They have become the first side to score 50-plus goals (51) in the top-flight this season. Spezia are seated 17th with 18 points (W4 D6 L11).