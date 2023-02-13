Sports

Shubman Gill named ICC Men's Player of the Month (January)

Written by V Shashank Feb 13, 2023

Shubman Gill slammed a double-ton in New Zealand ODIs (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Ace Indian batter, Shubman Gill, has been named ICC Men's Player of the Month for January 2023. The opener became the youngest ODI double-centurion against New Zealand in the first of three-match series in Hyderabad. Gill beat compatriot Mohammed Siraj and New Zealand's Devon Conway to get the honor. Under-19 sensation Grace Scrivens claimed the award in the women's category. Here are more details.

Why does this story matter?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has been awarding the trophy since the start of 2021. The voting panel features renowned journalists and former cricketers. Public voting also has a 10 % of stake in the outcome.

The Player of the Month trophy is handed to the male and female cricketers who did exceedingly well in international cricket across formats in a particular month.

Gill makes a commanding start to 2023

Gill had a quiet run in the Sri Lanka T20Is before he unleashed himself in 50-over cricket. He slammed 70, 21, and 116. The 23-year-old followed with a scintillating double-ton (149-ball 208) in the New Zealand ODIs, bashing 19 fours and nine sixes. Gill ended up compiling 360 runs in the series. He started February with a 63-ball 126* against NZ in T20Is.

Fifth Indian to get a double-ton in ODIs

The series opener saw Gill become the fifth Indian batter to notch an ODI double-century. He joined Rohit Sharma, Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, and Ishan Kishan. Notably, Rohit has three double centuries to his name, along with the highest score in ODI (264). Martin Guptill (New Zealand), Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) are the others with double tons in the format.

Fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Gill, during the first ODI versus NZ, became the fastest Indian and joint-second-fastest overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in 19 innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Imam's compatriot Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

Youngest player to score an ODI double-ton

At 23 years and 132 days, Gill became the youngest player to score a double-hundred in men's ODIs. He surpassed Kishan in this regard. The latter was 24 years and 145 days when he struck 210 against Bangladesh.

Scrivens bags the honor in the women's category

Scrivens piloted England to the final of the inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup. She amassed 293 runs while averaging 41.85. Notably, she slammed three successive half-centuries, with the best score of 93 versus Ireland. Scrivens, who bowls off-spin, claimed nine wickets at an astonishing average of 7.11. She beat the Australian duo Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney to win this award.