ICC Women's T20 WC, Australia decimate New Zealand: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 12, 2023, 11:24 am 3 min read

Australia have started their title defense in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 with a 97-run triumph over neighbors New Zealand in Group A. It was indeed a dominating performance from the Aussies as the Kiwis never really looked in the hunt while chasing 174. While Alyssa Healy smoked a fine fifty, Ashleigh Gardner claimed a five-wicket haul. Here are the key stats.

How did the game pan out?

NZ won the toss and elected to bowl at Boland Park in Paarl. The Aussies posted 173/9 in their 20 overs with Healy shining with a 55-run knock. Meg Lanning (41) and Ellyse Perry (40) were the other key contributors. In reply, the Kiwis suffered a massive collapse and subsequently, suffered a humiliating defeat. Megan Schutt dismissed both openers in the opening over.

13th T20I fifty for Healy

Healy, who attacked bowlers from the outset, scored a 38-ball 55 (9 fours). It was her 13th fifty in the format and sixth in T20 WCs. Notably, Healy is Australia's second-highest run-getter in WT20Is with 2,355 runs in 137 games at 23.78 (SR: 128.26). She became the fourth batter to complete 800 (807) T20 WC runs, accomplishing the feat in 35 games at 26.90.

Crucial 40s from Lanning, Perry

While skipper Lanning contributed with a 33-ball 41, Perry smoked a 22-ball 40. The former has raced to 3,297 runs in 127 WT20Is at 36.23. Only NZ's Suzie Bates (3,683) own more runs than her. Her tally of 884 WT20 WC runs in 30 games is also only second to Bates (929). Perry boasts 1,515 and 351 runs in WT20Is and WT20 WC, respectively.

Most capped player in the competition

It is worth noting that Perry is the most capped player in WT20 WCs with 37 appearances. Her tally of 38 wickets in the competition is only second to England's Anya Shrubsole. Meanwhile, she has played 134 WT20Is so far.

Three-fers for Lea Tahuhu, Amelia Kerr

While most of the NZ bowlers had a hard time, pacer Lea Tahuhu (3/37) and leg-spinner Amelia Kerr (3/23) claimed three wickets apiece. Tahuhu now owns 67 wickets in 72 WT20Is (ER: 6.02) and 11 wickets in 14 games in the competition (ER: 6.33). Kerr has 55 wickets in 56 games (ER: 5.87) and 14 wickets in nine games (ER: 5.47) in this regard.

Historic spell from Gardner

Ashleigh Gardner claimed figures worth 5/12 in just three overs. These are the third-best figures in WT20 WCs and the best by an Aussie in the format. Julie Hunter is the only other Australian with a WT20I fifer (5/22). Meanwhile, the off-spinner has raced to 48 wickets in 68 WT20Is (ER: 6.23). In WT20 WCs, she owns 15 wickets in 13 appearances (ER: 6.37).

Fourth-highest wicket-taker in WT20 WCs

As mentioned, NZ lost both openers in the opening over with Megan Schutt doing the damage. The right-arm pacer is now the joint-fourth-highest wicket-taker in WT20Is with 116 wickets in 91 games (ER: 6.2). She equaled SA's Shabnim Ismail in this regard. Meanwhile, in WT20 WCs, she owns 32 wickets in 19 games (ER: 5.88). Only four bowlers own more wickets in the competition.

Third biggest win in Women's T20 WCs

Meanwhile, Australia's 97-run win is the third-highest victory in Women's T20 World Cups in terms of runs. South Africa top the list, having defeated Thailand by 113 runs in the 2020 event. In the very same competition, England thrashed Thailand by 98 runs.