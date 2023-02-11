Sports

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, England beat WI: Stats

Feb 11, 2023

England beat West Indies in a crucial Group B contest (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England beat West Indies in a crucial Group B contest in the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Saturday. Batting first, West Indies Women posted an insufficient score of 135/7 in 20 overs. Sophie Ecclestone claimed 3/23 to stand out for England Women. In response, Natalie Sciver and Heather Knight played match-winning knocks to help England. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

WI Women started well but lost their way by losing regular wickets. Shemaine Campbelle was the top scorer with a 34-run knock. Ecclestone claimed a three-fer as Sarah Glenn shined with figures worth 1/20 from her 4 overs. In response, England were reduced to 71/3 in the eighth over before Sciver and Knight added a match-winning stand.

Key bowling numbers for Ecclestone and Glenn

Ecclestone has raced to 89 wickets for ENGW at an average of 15.93. She equaled the tally of Sana Mir. She now has 16 scalps in the Women's T20 World Cup. Meanwhile, Glenn has 49 scalps from 43 games at an impressive 17.14.

Key numbers for the England batters

Sophia Dunkley scored an 18-ball 34 upfront for England. She has now gone past the 600-run mark (608) at 26.43. Sciver managed an unbeaten 40-run knock with the help of six fours and a six. She has raced to 1,999 runs at 25.62. Skipper Knight hammered an unbeaten 32 from 22 balls, slamming four fours and a six. She has scored 1,506 runs.