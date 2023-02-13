Sports

WPL auction: Richa Ghosh to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 13, 2023, 04:45 pm 2 min read

Ghosh to play for RCB (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India's batting sensation Richa Ghosh will play for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL). The wicketkeeper-batter bagged a whopping Rs. 1.9 crore in the bidding event. Notably, Ghosh will join forces with the likes of Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry at RCB. Meanwhile, expectations will be from the youngster as well. Here we look at her WT20I stats.

How she has fared in WT20Is?

Ghosh made her WT20I debut back in February 2020. The 19-year-old has accumulated 458 runs in 31 games at an average of 24.10. Her strike rate in the format reads 135.50. Across 18 WT20Is last year, the wicket-keeper batter smoked 259 runs while striking at 150-plus. She slammed a whopping 13 sixes and was named in ICC's Women's T20I Team of the Year.

Big names in RCB camp

As mentioned, Ghosh will share the RCB dressing room with the likes of Mandhana and Perry. RCB bought the former for Rs. 3.4 crore in the auction event. The Aussie all-rounder fetched Rs. 1.7 crore. Meanwhile, India's pace sensation Renuka Singh will also play for Royal Challengers Bangalore. The right-arm pacer was sold for Rs. 1.5 crore in the WPL auction.

WPL to get underway on March 4

Meanwhile, the opener of the inaugural WPL will be played on March 4. The competition will conclude on March 26. A total of 22 games will be played across two venues in Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India (CCI).