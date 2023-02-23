Sports

Indian cricketer Umesh Yadav's father passes away at 74

Written by Parth Dhall Feb 23, 2023, 06:57 pm 2 min read



Tilak Yadav, the father of Indian pacer Umesh Yadav, passed away on Wednesday at 74. According to reports, the former was getting treated at a private hospital for a long-term illness. He was brought home, in Khaparkheda, as there were no signs of improvement in his condition. Tilak breathed his last on February 22. Here are further details.

Who was Tilak Yadav?

As per an Indian Today report, Tilak, a native of Pokarbhinda village in the Padrauna district of Uttar Pradesh, used to work in Western Coal Fields. He had moved to Valni mines in the Nagpur district. It is understood that he pursued wrestling during his youth. Umesh's father is survived by three sons and a daughter.

India's go-to fast bowler

Umesh, who made his Test debut in 2011, is one of the few Indian bowlers with the ability to clock over 140 KPH consistently. He also moves the ball both ways. Although Umesh's recent international outings have been cut short, he is a part of India's squad for the Border-Gavaskar series. He last featured for India during the Bangladesh Test series in December.

A look at Umesh's international career

Umesh has featured in a total of 54 Tests for India as of now. He has snapped up 165 wickets at an average of 30.20, a tally that includes 3 five-fors and one haul of 10 wickets. The right-arm seamer owns an economy of 3.51 and career-best match figures of 10/133. Umesh has also represented India in 75 ODIs and nine T20Is.

Umesh was on song in IPL 2022

Umesh had a decent run in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. He picked 16 wickets from 12 matches at a remarkable average of 21.19 for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He grabbed eyeballs due to his exploits in powerplay overs. Umesh took eight wickets at 24.87 in this phase throughout the season. He had an economy rate of 6.41 (Powerplay).