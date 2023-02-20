Sports

Decoding Bazball: England's staggering record in the McCullum-Stokes era

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 20, 2023, 04:17 pm 4 min read

England have been a formidable force in Tests ever since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England have been a formidable force in Tests ever since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took over as the head coach and captain, respectively. The dynamic pair has so far helped England record series win over New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan. The Brits recently thrashed hosts NZ in the opener of the two-match series. Here are England's notable numbers in the 'Bazball' era.

Why does this story matter?

Stokes and McCullum took over when England were down and out in the longest format.

They lost the Ashes 4-0 before succumbing to the Windies away from home.

McCullum's aggressive approach hailed as 'BazBall', transformed the Test side.

England routed New Zealand 3-0 at home before winning the all-important Birmingham Test against India.

Series wins over South Africa (home) and Pakistan (away) followed suit.

A look at the overall numbers

England's home Test series in June 2022 marked the start of the 'Bazball' era. Since then England have won 10 of the 11 Tests, they have played. Their only defeat in this period was recorded against SA at Lords'. No other team has even six Test wins in this period. Six of England's wins have come at home while four have been recorded overseas.

Historic win in Pakistan

For the very first time, England clean-swept Pakistan in Pakistan in Test series (3-0). They also won their first Test series in the nation in over 22 years. Pakistan defeated England in the 2005 series. Overall, England recorded their fifth Test win in Pakistan.

Nine Test wins in 2022

Under Stokes, the Brits recorded nine Test wins last year. He equaled Virat Kohli (2016) in terms of the most victories as a Test captain in a calendar year. Clive Lloyd (11 in 1984), Graeme Smith (11 in 2008), Steve Waugh (10 in 2002), Michael Vaughan (10 in 2004), and Ricky Ponting (10 in 2006 and 9 in 2005) dominate the list.

An uncanny run rate of 5.50

England finished the Pakistan Test series with a run rate of 5.50. According to ESPNcricinfo, they became the first side to have a run rate of five or more in a Test series (three or more matches). Australia held this record previously, having recorded a run rate of 4.66 against the West Indies in the three-match home series in 2015/16.

England have aced run-chases

As per Mazher Arshad, England batters scored 1,833 runs in the 4th innings (Test matches) in 2022. This is the most by any team in Test history in a calendar year. Moreover, England registered four Test centuries in run-chases last year (two each by Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow). This is also a first for any team in the format.

England break a 112-year-old record

England posted 506/4 on Day 1 of the Rawalpindi Test, riding on centuries from Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Harry Brook. They became the first side to slam over 500 runs on Day 1 of a Test. In 1910, Australia smashed 494 runs against South Africa in Sydney. Australia recorded a similar feat in 2012, smashing 482 runs against the same opposition.

Record run-chase versus India

England chased 378 against India at Edgbaston, now their highest successful run-chase in Tests. This is also the highest chase by any team against India in the format. Root and Bairstow shared a 269*-run stand in the chase, the highest in the fourth innings of a Test against India. England became the first team to register four successful 250-plus chases in a calendar year.

Staggering strike rate of England batters

Among non-specialist bowlers of England, only Zak Crawley (68.64), Ben Foakes (51.43), and Alex Lees (55.23) have a strike rate lower than 70 since the start of the 'Bazball' era (minimum three matches). Ben Duckett (99.57), Harry Brook (96.88), and Jonny Bairstow (96.59) dominate the list in this regard. Skipper Stokes and veteran Joe Root boast strike rates of 79.01 and 75.65, respectively.

Who have been England's top performers?

Root's tally of 811 runs at 50.68 is the highest for an England batter in the 'Bazball' era. Harry Brook's tally of 623 runs is the fifth-highest for any batter after eight Test innings Among bowlers, veteran pacer James Anderson tops the chart, having scalped 42 wickets at 16.16. Stuart Broad boasts 34 wickets at 26.73. Skipper Stokes tallies 591 runs and 20 wickets.