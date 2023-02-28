Sports

IND vs AUS, 3rd Test: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Feb 28, 2023, 01:10 pm 3 min read

Stakes will be incredibly high when India take on Australia in the third Test of the four-match series, starting March 1. The hosts, who are enjoying a 2-0 lead, will officially seal a berth in the ICC World Test Championship final with a win. On the other hand, the Aussies need a victory to stay alive in the series. Here is the preview.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium will host the contest, a venue where India have lost just once across formats. 353 reads the average first-innings score here. Only two Tests have been played at this venue so far and India emerged winners both times. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar (paid subscription).

Here's the head-to-head record

India and Australia have met in a total of 104 Tests so far. The Aussies dominate in terms of head-to-head record, having won 43. While India have won 32 matches, 28 of them have resulted in a draw (one tie). India have 23 victories and 13 defeats versus Australia at home in 52 Tests. Australia last won a Test series versus India in 2014-15.

Major concerns in Australian camp

While injured Josh Hazlewood and David Warner have been ruled out of the series, Pat Cummins will miss the third Test due to family commitments. Steve Smith would lead the side in Indore. Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green are expected to play. For India, Shubman Gill might come in place of struggling KL Rahul. The latter has been stripped off as India's Test vice-captain.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul/ Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Shami Australia (Probable XI): Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (Captain), Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Todd Murphy

Here are the key performers

With 183 runs, Rohit Sharma is currently the highest run-getter in the series. Marnus Labuschagne (119) and Peter Handscomb (109) are the only Aussies with 100 or more runs in the series. Ravindra Jadeja scalped 17 wickets besides smashing 96 runs in the first two Tests. Ravichandran Ashwin has 14 scalps under his belt. For Australia, Todd Murphy owns 10 wickets.

