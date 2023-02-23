Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India need 173 runs versus Australia

Australia rode on Beth Mooney's fifty and Meg Lanning's 49* to post 172/4 in 20 overs

India Women need 173 runs to beat Australia in the semi-finals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The match is being held at the Newlands in Cape Town. Australia rode on Beth Mooney's fifty and Meg Lanning's 49* to post 172/4 in 20 overs. India need to bat well now to book a place in the final.

AUSW openers add a 52-run stand

Australia Women openers added a 52-run stand for the first wicket. Alyssa Healy struck 25 from 26 balls, slamming three fours. She was dismissed by Radha Yadav in the eighth over. Mooney played a crucial role in the stand. In the powerplay overs, Mooney managed 19 from 14 balls as Australia Women were 43/0. Meanwhile, Healy was unbeaten on 22.

India Women drop two catches

In the ninth over, Sneh Rana could have dismissed Lanning, who tried to force it into the off-side and got a fine edge. Keeper Richa Ghosh got her gloves behind but couldn't cling on. And next in the 10th over, Radha saw Shafali Verma drop a dolly. It was Mooney once again who got a second reprive.

Mooney makes a well-made 54

Mooney made her presence felt with a 37-ball 54. She slammed seven fours and a six. Mooney has now raced to 2,276 runs at 39.24. She brought up her 17th fifty. She was dismissed in the 12th over.

Lanning helps AUSW get past 170

After Mooney's dismissal (88/2), the likes of Lanning and Ashleigh Gardner added a fifty-plus stand for the third wicket. Australia raced to 141/3 before Garnder was dismissed in the 18th over. Shikha Pandey then dismissed Grace Harris the very next over. Lanning helped Australia breach the 170-run mark in the end. She finished with a 34-ball 49*, slamming four fours and two sixes.